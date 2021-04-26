The wildcard Petros Tsitsipas shows a system prone to abuse | Tennis

IIn the dark surroundings of an indoor arena at the Open 13 ATP tournament in Marseille last month, the name Tsitsipas was on the scoreboard during a first round match. But instead of the Greek world number 5, Stefanos, it instead pointed to his younger brother at number 970, who normally spends his days at the lowest level of the ITF World Tennis Tour.

Petros Tsitsipas, 20, entered the Marseille draw after receiving a wildcard. He lasted 45 minutes and 36 seconds in 6-0, 6-2 dismantled by world No. 52 champion Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. A measure of the 918 ranking places between them: Davidovich Fokina is one of the worst servers on the tour, with 102 out of 103 for service games won in the past year; Tsitsipas won only three return points in the entire game.

The sight of the younger Tsitsipas ushered in the pinnacle of the sport, with little evidence that his prowess justified, generated so much criticism that his protective brother described the discussions as unfair. The tournament director, Jean-Franois Caujolle, later explained that he had offered the spot in his draw as a thank you to the Tsitsipas family for their support of the tournament: you should know that Stefanoss’s guarantee is half what he could have done elsewhere. claim. said.

The episode went well beyond an issue specific to Tsitsipas himself, but exemplified the absurdity of the wild card system in tennis, using spots in some of the world’s top professional sporting events as negotiating tools, to win favors and also are hoarded by big countries at the expense of promising players from lesser tennis countries.

Nepotism is embedded in the fabric of professional tennis. Marko Djokovic, the 29-year-old brother of Novak Djokovic who hit a record 571 in his career, was given wildcards in eight ATP events for a 0-8 record. Elke Clijsters, sister of former number 1 Kim and current participant in The Bachelorette in Belgium, peaked at number 389 and received seven wildcards for the main tournament, losing all seven.

Jaslyn Hewitt, Lleyton Hewitt’s sister, received four wildcards outside of Australia and a dozen at home. In 2019, Mari Osaka, the recently retired sister of the World No 2 Naomi, received a wildcard to the Miami Open through IMG, the tournament’s owner and Osakas management company.

Some of those wildcards functioned in a similar context to Tsitsipass’ cost-effective ways of conquering the stars, complementing the performances they receive at ATP 250 and 500 events. Other players have in fact been given a wildcard from their own families, the Djokovic family hosted the Servian Open in Belgrade where Marko received numerous wildcards, while this month the 492-ranked Emma Navarro got a wildcard in back-to-back Charleston. tournaments owned by her billionaire father, Ben Navarro.

Historically, at the lower levels of professional tennis, there have been rumors that wildcards are being bought, or otherwise unearnedly achieved through connections and favors. The discussion at tour events is also often about bans. In February of this year, an ATP 250 event in Crdoba, Argentina awarded two of its three wildcards to Nicols Kicker of Argentina and Chile Nicols Jarry. Kicker returned from a match-fixing ban, Jarry from a doping ban.

The most common problem with wildcards is that they are reserved for the prominent tennis nations, yet another way of sharing the wealth. The countries with the most tournaments offer their players the most opportunities. The French, Australian and US Opens all also make reciprocal agreements with each other during their grand slam tournaments, excluding everyone else.

Wildcards are not synonymous with success, as the state of tennis in Britain and the 71 senior wildcards given to former American child prodigy Ryan Harrison underscore, and they can spawn a culture of claims. But those who are not from prominent tennis nations should make peace with their fewer opportunities and use this as a motivational force in their careers.

Clara Tauson, one of the brightest young stars at the age of 18 and the only Dane in the WTA top 800, says: Every week you see some younger players getting wild cards and you think: why don’t I get those kinds of wild cards? But I think it benefits me. At the end of the day, I had to work for everything I have and maybe it’s better this way. I know that everything I’ve done is my fault.

Denmark has unlikely to produce two young future talents, but while Tauson had to hone in on the top 100, Holger Rune, ranked 17 and 323, has laid the red carpet for him. Since March, he has received a wild card for seven of the eight events he has played, including a wild card for the main tournament at the Monte Carlo Masters. For Rune, those opportunities stem from the influence of his sponsors, agency and the leading French academy where he trains.

In an individual sport such as tennis, where the difference in earnings between the highest and lowest ranked players in a given tournament is extreme, any draw placement counts as lower ranked players fight for their place in higher tournaments. For tennis to function truly professionally, all important decisions must be held to higher standards.

In the same way that players are required to provide a medical reason when withdrawing from an event, wildcards should be subject to more regulation with tournaments required to explain their reasons for offering each seat. More must also be done to ensure that talented players without connections have the opportunity to gain experience at the highest level so that tennis is a fairer sport for everyone.