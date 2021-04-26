Kile assists Bucknell in the NCAA Field Hockey Tournament

April 26: Mountain Top’s Mackenzie Kile and the Bucknell University women’s hockey team advance to the NCAA Division I Tournament.

The Bison upset the best and unbeaten Boston University 2-1 in extra time on Saturday to capture the program’s first-ever Patriot League championship, and the automatic NCAA berth that came with it.

Bucknell will play against Atlantic 10 champion and undefeated VCU (9-0) in the NCAA’s opening round, scheduled for Friday at noon at Penn State University. The winner will get No. 2 seed Michigan in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

In the PL final on Saturday, Bucknell was 1-0 behind when Kari Melberger’s goal forced an extension with minutes to go. In the extra session, Kaelyn Long hit the game winner for the milestone win.

Kile, a second forward, has started all eight games for the Bison (5-3) and has recorded the team’s second-most minutes. The Crestwood High School graduate has one goal and one assist, including a goal won this season against Colgate in a 1-0 win.

0-0-0

Former Hazleton Area All-State linebacker Adrian Otero and the University of Maine football team concluded their short spring season with a 2-2 point.

The team’s last two scheduled games against Rhode Island and New Hampshire were canceled due to COVID-19 issues within those two programs.

Otero, a six-foot, 235-pound junior linebacker, started all four games for the Black Bears and finished third on the team in total tackles (25), including 12 solo stops.

Former Williamsport quarterback and current Maine QB Joe Fagnano was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association’s second team after leading the conference in passing yards per game (198.8) with eight touchdowns and just one interception this season.

Maine will begin its fall program on September 4 at home against the University of Delaware.

0-0-0

Hazleton Area graduate Kayla Merkel is breaking more of her own records these days.

The Virginia Commonwealth University junior threw the javelin 48.55 meters (159 feet, 3 inches) at the Tom Jones Memorial Meet in Gainesville, Florida. That surpassed the school record of 47.11 meters (154-6) she set earlier this season in South Florida. At the invitation of almost five feet.

Story continues

Merkel, a four-time district champion, state medalist and record holder at the Hazleton Area school, will set her sights on the Atlantic 10 Outdoor Track and Field Championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday May 1 and 2 in Fairfax, Virginia. the A-10 Championship in 2019 with a then school record throw of 45.48 meters, which she has now surpassed twice this season. The track and field season 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic of the corona virus.

0-0-0

Corey Zientek came out big on Saturday for the men’s baseball team at the University of Scranton in the nation’s capital.

In game two of its double-header at Catholic University, the two teams ended up in a scoreless tie in the fourth when Zientek got the bases loaded. The Hazleton Area grad and freshman outfielder singled to the left to bring in one run, and when the ball was misplaced in the outfield due to an error, two more runs came home as Scranton built a 3-0 lead on the road to a 4- 0 win.

Catholic won the opener 5-3.

Zientek has seen action for the Royals in seven games so far (8-6), and also has a triple, a stolen base and four outs in the outfield and a 1,000 percent there.

0-0-0

After a two-week stop due to COVID-19 concerns in the schedule, the UConn men’s baseball team would be back on Sunday against Xavier, looking to extend a winning streak of seven games that began earlier this month.

The Huskies (16-12 overall, 2-0 Big East) were led at the plate by slugging first baseman Reggie Crawford.

The freshman and graduate of North Schuylkill High School has played and started 26 games, going into the weekend with eight home runs and 33 RBI’s, hitting .269 (28 of 104) with six doubles and 12 walks this spring.

The 6-foot-4,235-pound Frackville native also sets his position at a clip from .981.

0-0-0

Marissa Trivelpiece, former star in Hazleton Area, is the third-best hitter of the Michigan State University women’s softball team this spring.

Through Saturday, the freshman infielder / outfielder played in 20 games and made 16 starts for the Spartans (8-16), hitting .297 (11-of-37) with two doubles, two homeruns and nine RBI’s. She has also taken seven walks.

0-0-0

Older sister Megan Trivelpiece, a senior at Drexel University, is one of the Dragons’ top hitters this season.

The former Hazleton Area player hits .303 (23-of-76) in 28 games (26 starts), with six doubles, one home run and 11 RBI’s. She walked 12 times and only five strikeouts, and a .400 on base percentage.

On Friday, Megan had a run-scoring single in Drexel’s 9-0 opening game against Delaware. She went 2-for-3 and drove a run in a 4-2 loss in the nightcap.

Drexel is 21-8 overall, 8-4 in the game for the Colonial Athletic Association.

0-0-0

Born in Hazleton, Rebecca Rossi and the Bloomsburg University women’s softball team committed to the PSAC tournament and got closer to that goal with Saturday’s doubleheader sweep in Millersville.

In the opener, Rossi went 1-for-2 with a single and walked for a 6-2 victory. In the second game, an 8-2 Bloom victory, the junior rightfielder hit a two-run single and also had a sacrifice.

The rising Huskies have won five of the six, a streak started last weekend when Rossi scored the winning run in the seventh inning of a 6-5 come-from-behind win at Mansfield. Bloom swept away that twinbill and took three out of four from Millersville last weekend.

For the season, Rossi hits .308 (16-of-52) with two doubles, five RBI and seven runs scored. She has three multiple-hit games for the Huskies, ending their regular season with a four-game set against Lock Haven, starting with a double-header on Friday afternoon.

0-0-0

Sarah Richards, a graduate of Crestwood High School, and her Ohio State University hockey teammates made it all the way to the Big Ten championship game before crashing against Michigan on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (7-9) dropped their first seven games of the season before making a massive comeback and winning seven of their next eight games, including back-to-back overtime thrillers over Penn State (4-3) and Northwestern (2- 1) in the Big Ten Tournament to reach Saturday’s Final. There, the best seeded Michigan (13-2) scored a 4-0 victory.

Richards, a freshman midfielder and back from Mountain Top, played in 11 games this season, including Saturday’s title slope. She was credited with two defensive saves this season.

0-0-0

A graduate of Tamaqua High School, Brianna Dumond put in a strong performance for Bloomsburg University’s women’s track and field team on Saturday at the Paul Kaiser Classic hosted by Shippensburg University.

The sophomore from Tamaqua took part in the 1,500-meter run and clocked a personal best of 5: 01.41, good for seventh place overall in the invitational.

Contact the writer: [email protected]; 570-501-3596; @ sstallone5 on Twitter