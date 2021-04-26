Transactions You May (and May Not) See Through the 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio With a handful of moves already made ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers are ready to take on their next franchise quarterback.

The Carolina Panthers may have already found theirs by getting Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. Baltimore sent offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City.

So what now?

Here are some trades that may or may not be due to this weekend’s NFL Draft:

1. Neither trade-in nor trade-in is worthwhile for the Browns.

Let’s start with Cleveland.

The Browns don’t need what they used to be around draft time, and this year’s lesson isn’t like all the previous ones and not in a good way.

A shortened lecture and fewer personal judgment opportunities than even last year, when the coronavirus pandemic scrapped preliminary plans after the combination, are not right in this class. Chief Executive Andrew Berry was part of a front office that traded twice in the 2016 draft, and it makes more sense to do so now than ever, albeit from a much later spot in the first round.

Houston, Seattle, and the Los Angeles Rams all have no first-round choice and candidates to advance. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell threw out the Texan offer their third round pick and next year’s No. 1 selection, probably a high pick (sound familiar? See the trade that got them Denzel Ward) for No. 26 and 89 selections.

The deal doesn’t make sense for Houston. Seattle has just three choices in this year’s design, two of which are traded in for the New York Jets for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

That leaves the Rams, who already lost safety to John Johnson III and Troy Hill in the corner to Cleveland.

The best the Rams can offer is their number 57 this year and next year’s second round as their first-rounder moves from the Matthew Stafford trade to Detroit in 2022.

The fifth year option that comes with Pick # 26 should be Clevelands Best Value.

2. New England is bringing Jimmy Garoppolo back this weekend.

San Francisco traded third place to take one of the best quarterbacks. Even though coach Kyle Shanahan said he believes Jimmy Garoppolo gives the 49ers the best chance of winning, their actions don’t suggest that.

They gave up the first round this year, next year and in 2023, plus a third round next year. If New England offers a first-rounder for Garoppolo, expect general manager John Lynch to accept it.

Shanahan can expect to win with Garoppolo, who helped them to the Super Bowl two seasons ago, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick never expects to be in a position to draft a franchise quarterback. New England’s No. 15 pick may be the closest this year.

3. The bidding for a fourth quarterback now begins at number 4.

Justin Fields or Mac Jones is expected to drop to fourth choice, where Atlanta will have the chance to get hold of the attacking Kyle Pitts or Oregon Penei Sewell.

Pitts fulfills a need for a franchise and quarterback in Matt Ryan, who has enjoyed Pro Bowl tight ends Tony Gonzalez and Austin Hooper.

The Denver Broncos reportedly called the Falcons about the choice, but are they willing to give up Drew Lock with such a high investment?

They certainly could.

Lock was a second-round pick and is under team control for two more seasons, but he threw 15 interceptions last season and finished only 4-9 as a starter.

4. The Jets use their provisional inventory to score another high pick.

Zach Wilson at number 2? Let’s say the New York Jets make the Brigham Young quarterback their replacement for Sam Darnold.

They still have the first round of Seahawks of the Jamal Adams trade this year and next year. They also have a poor track record of retaining their previous first-round picks, including Adams.

What better way to change that than to increase the odds of a successful squad than playing aggressively for a higher choice. The Jets could do that by packing their bonus Seattle first-rounders. They also have second and fourth rounds out of Carolina next year to use in an aggressive move that will see each team in the top 10.

If Pitts is still available, he can be an option. So are all top receivers, including LSU’s JaMarr Chase, Alabamas DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. They all give the Jets’ new quarterback a top goal with a left tackle from Mekhi Becton.

They can outbid Denver or anyone for Falcons’ fourth pick and not even take a quarterback.

5. The Bengals say they won’t get very far.

Cincinnati doesn’t need a quarterback with last year’s pick Joe Burrow cemented as their franchise centerpiece. They have a left tackle in Jonah Williams, so they look like a team could trade that.

Bengals director of player staff Duke Tobin reportedly not want to trade far, if they do. They could target one of the best receivers, so Denver at number 9 if the Broncos are unable to get to number 4 could satisfy Tobin by keeping Cincinnati in position for a top receiver.

Chicago needs a quarterback more than any team outside of the top three.

The bears moves on quarterback This off-season included letting go of former No. 2 overall Mitchell Trubisky and welcoming veteran Andy Dalton to a one-year $ 10 million deal.

They don’t pick up at No. 20, too far for Cincinnati, if you believe Duke Tobin.

Miami, which is now number 6, has already been traded in once. Detroit at number 7 is a rival to the division. Carolina, who now has Sam Darnold, could be Bears’ most realistic partner. The Panthers have had talks about going back according to ESPNs Adam Schefter, so an exchange of the No. 8 pick for Chicago’s top three picks (Nos. 20, 52, and 83) fit under the NFL trade value chart.

This deal depends on at least one of the top five quarterbacks (Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, and Trey Lance) remaining on the number 8 board.

Houston, desperate for a positive step, takes a small step

As it is, the Texans don’t pick until No. 67. That’s early in the third round.

The first and second round selections went to Miami as part of the 2019 Laremy Tunsil trade. It gave the Texans a cornerstone of the left-handed tackle, but who will he block quarterback Deshaun Watson when you consider his legal troubles? ?

Nick Caserio, University School alumnus and John Carroll, will take over his work for him.

Rather than advance to the first round, which would cost more than Houston would have to give up in a likely declining year, the Texans could target the second round at a lower rate. Philadelphia and the New York Jets have multiple second-class jets.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew throws downfield against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Inglewood, California (AP Photo / Alex Gallardo)AP

8. The Super Bowl champions find Tom Bradys backup

Gardner Minshew does not mention Trevor Lawrence.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell presented in all-trades mock draft that Tampa Bay is acting for him, giving up the No. 32 overall pick and a fifth-rounder. In addition to Minshew, the Bucs get Jacksonville’s No. 45 coveralls.

Minshew is under team control for two more seasons with a base salary of less than $ 1 million a year.

9. Trade Browns on Day 2.

With three tips, including two in the third round, on Friday, GM Andrew Berry is more likely to move up here for a specific player.

Expect day 2 to be much more active overall.

Last year, four first-round picks were traded on the day of the draw. Nine other trades came the following day during the second and third rounds.

During the 2019 draft, seven trades were made with first-round picks. Ten trades followed the next day, including second round picks. In 2019, an additional eight trades were made with third-round picks.

–

Browns playoffs shirts, hats for sale: Here’s where Cleveland Browns fans can order shirts and hats celebrating the team that qualifies for the 2020 NFL Playoffs.