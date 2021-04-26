Ponte Vedra boys tennis motivated by Tony Trabert for FHSAA finals





For Ponte Vedra tennis in 2021, the most important racket may be the one they never use. That’s because it refers to a man who has won everything. “One of our boys was losing, and someone said, ‘Hey, where’s Tony’s racket?’ Remembers tennis coach Fredo Weiland, Sharks boys. “Then I realized I had left it in the car. I went out and brought it back, and the guy turned it over and finally won. ” This year the Sharks play in honor of Tony Trabert. Motivated by the legacy of a tennis legend and inspired by his old wooden racket, the Sharks boys are chasing their own dreams on the court starting Monday at the Florida High School Athletic Association’s state championships. Competing in Class 3A, Ponte Vedra opens four days of state tennis in the Orlando area, in an FHSAA tournament spanning Altamonte Springs, Casselberry and Sanford. Ahead of the season, the Sharks dedicated their 2021 campaign to Trabert, the five-time Grand Slam singles champion who ruled the sport in the mid-1950s. He has lived on Ponte Vedra beach for a long time died on February 3 at the age of 90. For Sharks boy coach Weiland, the band lasted a lifetime: His father, Dick Weiland, played tennis with Trabert at Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati in the 1940s. Now, in honor of Trabert, the Ponte Vedra team takes an original wooden racket from its playing days to its events. “Having that racket every day just reminds them of him and lets them know what they’re capable of,” said Weiland. So far it has been worked out to perfection. Ponte Vedra completed the regionals at 14-1, with an underclass-loaded squad: juniors Andrew Kelley, Adam Logan and Callum Searle, senior Ryan Gummerman and freshman Grant Price. Their lone loss came in March to Region 1-4A champions Spruce Creek, and the Sharks dominated the regional semifinal and final. “It means even more to our team to play for someone who meant so much to our coach,” said Kelley. “It’s really special and it helped motivate us.” The Sharks did not receive an easy assignment for Monday. They start their tournament against Doral Academy, which came second in the Class 3A final in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 championship did not come through due to the coronavirus pandemic. The model for that challenge? For Weiland it is not Cincinnati but nearby Indiana, where he likes to refer to the movie “Hoosiers”. Unpaved stories still happen, and it doesn’t hurt to learn from Trabert’s example. “The same nets, the same courts,” said Weiland. “Anything can happen in tennis.”

