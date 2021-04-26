Color of hockey: Former Buffalo goalkeeper inspired the native youth

William Douglas has been writing the blog The Color of Hockey for nine years. Douglas joined NHL.com in March 2019 and writes about people of color in the game. Today, he profiles former Dartmouth College goalkeeper Devin Buffalo, who has become a motivational speaker to help break stereotypes and inspire Indigenous youth.

Devin Buffalo had no problem with shots from 100 mph as goalkeeper for Dartmouth College. Speaking to an audience was a different matter.

“I talked to really smart students, I didn’t think I belonged or that I wasn’t that smart, so it caused a fear every time,” Buffalo said. “When a class had a presentation, I didn’t take it. I protected myself from public speaking at school.”

The 27-year-old former goalkeeper has overcome his fear and has become a motivational speaker to break negative myths and stereotypes about Indigenous peoples and inspire Indigenous youth and hockey players to pursue higher education.

“I want to promote that indigenous people can do whatever we want,” he said, “and that our dreams are not put in a box or changed by other people.”

Buffalo has been on a virtual speaker tour of Canadian schools, community organizations and small hockey clubs telling his story of how a Cree boy from Westaskiwin, Alberta defied the odds and skeptics to play and enjoy hockey at a prestigious Ivy League institution from a short professional career.

“My whole goal is to tell native children and athletes what I’ve been through,” said Buffalo, who is a member of the Samson Cree Nation and lives in Edmonton. “I want to provide the tools that I have learned … You discover that there is racism in sports, racism in society, but if you don’t have the tools, you don’t know how to react to it.”

Buffalo tells the audience about a high school counselor who made fun of him when he told her he wanted to go to Harvard University. He recalls that an opponent at a youth hockey game told him during warm-up that he was “just an Indian.”

“I made a commitment there that the next time someone says, ‘You’re just another Indian,’ it’s out of praise,” Buffalo said. “” You are native? That’s so great, your culture is so cool, you’re so strong, so resilient. “

Buffalo played junior hockey in Flin Flon, Manitoba and Drumheller, Alberta before moving on to Dartmouth in Hanover, New Hampshire in 2014. There, he set a record of 25-29-5 in 62 games with 3.04 goals against average, .901 save percentage and two shutouts from 2014-18.

He was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award in his senior season, which is presented annually to the player voted best in NCAA Division I men’s hockey, was a finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award, received the Phelan Award from Dartmouth as the MVP of his team and was named the second team of the All-Ivy League.

Buffalo said he is proud to be part of a growing group of Native players who have achieved success in college hockey and started professional careers.

“I’m going to Dartmouth, Brady Keeper (Florida Panthers defender) going to the University of Maine, Zach Whitecloud (Vegas Golden Knights defender) attends Bemidji State University, Brigette Lacquette (Canadian women’s national team) attends [University of] Minnesota Duluth, we’ve got a whole wave in NCAA hockey. Now it’s something for young Indigenous players to aim for. “

After Dartmouth, Buffalo played 22 games in the ECHL in 2018/19 for Greenville, Adirondack, Reading, Cincinnati and Wichita before retiring as a player.

“My biggest goal was to play in the NHL,” he said. “Obviously I didn’t come to the NHL, but I believe in the quote you make for the moon. If you miss it, I think education has opened up other opportunities for me that I am very happy and proud of . “

Buffalo accepted a position with Alberta’s Indigenous Sports Council in January and helped launch the “At Home” Summer Fitness Challenge, a 10-week program to encourage physical activity with ice rinks, gyms and other facilities closed due to COVID-19 Limitations.

Last year, he founded Waniska Athletics, which will handle his speaking engagements and will include a clothing line and operate hockey camps.

When Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions are reduced, Buffalo plans to hold native goalkeepers’ camps with Roddy Ross, who plays for Regina of the Western Hockey League and was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round (No. 169 ) of the 2019 NHL Draft. , and Jamond Cardinal, a goalkeeper from the University of Alberta.

The aim is to inspire young native goalkeepers and give them the tools to play hockey at a high level. Buffalo said he didn’t know until he went to college.

“I never knew what it meant to train as a top athlete,” he said. “When I went to Dartmouth I learned how to train properly, about warming up, taking care of your body after a workout or a game, and I was 21 when I learned that. So to bring that to native goalkeepers at a young age, so she can be, like, ‘Wow, so this is what it takes,’ help them. ‘

Buffalo is looking forward to returning to school to study law at the University of Alberta. He plans to use his degree “to serve the indigenous community and do something good there.”