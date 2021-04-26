Greek table tennis champion qualifies for the fifth Olympiad





Greek table tennis champion Panagiotis Gionis has achieved his goal of qualifying to participate in his fifth Olympiad, a rare achievement for an athlete. Gionis defeated Rares Sipos and Pavel Sicurek of the Czech Republic in two consecutive games during the European Olympic Singles Qualification tournament in Multiusos de Guimares, Portugal, on Sunday. “Finally it is my fifth participation in the Olympic Games. I am very happy that I succeeded. It was the toughest qualification of my career, ”Gionis said in a video posted by the European Table Tennis Union. On his return to Greece, the Greek athlete embarks on his intensive preparation program for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Difficult victory for the Greek table tennis champion Gionis stated to the Hellenic Table Tennis Federation that his tension over the Olympic qualifier had left him asleep for only four hours the night before the crucial games, saying, “I kept thinking about my competitor, his tactics and traits.” “(Qualifying) was something I really wanted and maybe that’s why I was quite stressed. I will hardly get a chance to play in the Olympics again and so I wanted to qualify at all costs, ”he added. “I enjoyed it, I’m celebrating now, but starting tomorrow I want to forget about the pre-Olympic tournament and focus on what might be the right schedule to get me in the best possible shape in Tokyo so I can achieve something . good”. Regarding the impact of the pandemic on Greek athletes, Gionis admitted that the situation in Greece has been very serious over the past year, while the quarantine has left many amateur athletes inactive. “I want to give Greek fans a smile as a member of the sports community as I want my qualification to coincide with the countdown to the restart of the sport. I also hope that this success will help make table tennis better known to many people, ”he added. A long history in top international tournaments Gionis is a professional who has played in the largest table tennis clubs in Europe since 2001. He played in Germany, France, the Czech Republic and Poland. However, he is based in Greece, where he trains with the rest of the Greek team at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus. Gionis represented Greece at the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics and also participated in numerous European and World Championships. In May 2011, he qualified directly for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London based on his ITTF world rankings. At the 2012 Summer Olympics, he lost in the third round to Japan’s Seiya Kishikawa. In April 2016, Gionis secured his spot at the 2016 Summer Olympics by winning the group final at the ITTF European Olympic Games Qualification Tournament in Halmstad, Sweden. That year, he defeated Padasak Tanviriyavechakul of Thailand in the second round, but lost to Jun Mizutani of Japan in the third round.

