Cricket first sport to announce qualifiers for Commonwealth Games

Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and a West Indies country join England to qualify for Birmingham 2022; Qualification to determine the final competitor

Cricket is the first discipline to announce qualifying teams for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the sport marks a milestone in the prestigious multi-sport event that will take place from July 28 to August 8 next year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced the announcement Monday as women’s cricket will appear in the Games for the first time in 22 editions and cricket for the second time ever, the first time being an ODI for men’s competition in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, which was won by South Africa.

The six qualifiers joining home team England in the Twenty20 competition with eight teams are Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and a country from the West Indies. They have secured qualification as a result of their ranking in the MRF tires ICC T20I women’s team ranking on April 1, 2021.

Under the qualification process, the winner of a designated qualifying event will determine which Caribbean country will be allowed to participate as athletes will represent their individual country and not the West Indies as they would at ICC events.

The last participating team will be decided through a qualifying tournament to be held on January 31, 2022, details of which will be announced in due course.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will see 4,500 athletes from 72 countries and territories compete over 11 spectacular sports days. Birmingham 2022 will be the first major multi-sport event in history to award more medals to women than to men.

The Commonwealth Games cricket tournament takes place at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium, with tickets going on sale later this year.

ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice: We are incredibly proud and excited to be a part of Birmingham 2022 and it is a fantastic opportunity for us to continue to grow the women’s game globally.

We are determined to keep the momentum that 86,174 fans packed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the final of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup last year and Birmingham 2022 gives us another global stage to showcase the women’s game.

On behalf of the ICC and its members, I thank the Commonwealth Games Federation for their support and look forward to a great cricket at Edgbaston.

President Dame Louise Martin of the Commonwealth Games Federation: It is an exciting milestone to announce the first teams to qualify for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Cricket is a sport synonymous with the Commonwealth and we are so excited to have it back in the Games for the first time since the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Men’s League.

The debut of T20 women’s cricket will be a historic moment for Commonwealth Sport and a stunning showcase for women’s sports around the world. Congratulations to the teams who have now booked their seats to compete at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium for what I am sure will be an unforgettable tournament.

English Captain Heather Knight: We were very excited to host the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and it presents a great opportunity for women’s cricket both in England and Wales and around the world.

With direct entry into the competition confirmed, we were one step closer to being on the pitch in Birmingham, and the prospect of potentially winning a medal is something that will keep us in mind for the next 12 months.

It’s going to be a fantastic competition, a real opportunity to show the women’s game to a large audience, and it was a great competition to participate in it.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur: Getting a seat in the Commonwealth Games is great. We are eager to go, confident that we will do well after making it to the final of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

It is a great opportunity for both women and cricket to make a mark at the prestigious multidisciplinary Games and we hope to return with many fond memories.

South African Captain Sune Luus: Joining the Commonwealth Games will be a great experience for the teams and a great opportunity to bring cricket to a new audience.

We are constantly improving as a squad and will go into the event hoping to mimic our men’s team, which won gold the only previous time cricket was featured in the Games.

Full details of the qualification process can be found here.

An earlier press release announcing the qualification process can be found here.