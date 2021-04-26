Sports
Westbrook Boys’ Tennis improves to 7-0; Keep track of teams in the first meeting
By Chris Negrini / Zip06.com • 4/26/2021 4:19 AM EST • Last Updated 4/26/2021 4:22 AM
Tennis for boys
The Westbrook boys’ tennis team continued their unbeaten start to the season, registering three more wins last week. The three wins improved the Knights’ record to 7-0 in the past year.
On April 19, Westbrook scored a 7-0 home win over East Hampton. In first place in singles, Jesse McGannon claimed a 6-1, 6-2 win, while Joey Caslin took a 6-7, 6-1, 6-2 win in second place. At number 3, Cooper Whitehouse triumphed 6-1, 6-0, and Elliot Koplas took a 6-0, 6-1 victory over number 4. In the number 5 position, Dan Ruppenicker got a 7-5. , 6-2 win.
On the doubles side, the No. 1 duo of Mason Malchiodi and Jonah Freund claimed a 6-1, 6-0 win, and Gareth Whitehouse and Ryan English took a 6-0, 6-1 win as the No. 2 tandem.
On April 22, the Knights headed to Durham, where they recorded a 7-0 win over Coginchaug. McGannon was even more dominant with a 6-0, 6-0 victory, and Caslin achieved a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Cooper Whitehouse scored a 6-0, 6-0 win, and Koplas got away with a 6-0, 6-0 win on himself. Ruppenicker took fifth place by default. Malchiodi and Freund won by default, as did Gareth Whitehouse and Ryan Engels.
On April 23, Westbrook faced one of their toughest challengers to date this season in a road race against Valley Regional. The Knights claimed a rock-hard 4-3 victory over the Warriors.
Westbrook took the win with wins from Caslin (4-6, 6-4, 7-5), Cooper Whitehouse (7-5, 6-1), Koplas (6-3, 6-0) and the duo of Gareth Whitehouse and English (6-0, 6-0).
Outdoor track for girls
Haddam-Killingworth was the first game of the season for the Wetbrook girls track team last week. On April 23, several knights handed in qualifying marks for the late season.
Senior captain Elizabeth Gallagher came second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.6 seconds, and she also won the 400 with a time of 1:04. Both are qualifiers for the Shoreline Championship for Gallagher, and her 400 time also earned her a spot in the United States.
Senior captain Brooke Neri came first in the 800 with a Shorelines time of 2:40, while senior captain Marguerite Bartlett finished third in the 800 with her Shorelines time of 2:50.
Lauren Horne took first place in javelin throw with a Shorelines qualifying throw of 76 feet-9 inches, and she also makes Shorelines with her third throw of 70 feet-1 inches in the discus. Bailey Roberts came second in spear with a throw of 62 feet-5 inches.
Megan Greaves finished second in the triple jump with 27-0.25 which was also good for Shorelines. Greaves also came third in the 4-4 high jump, also a Shorelines qualifier.
Halley Pierson finished third in the 200 with a time of 30 and fourth in the long jump with a 13-10 jump. Both brands earned a place at Shorelines.
Hannah Freund finished second in the pole vault 6-6, which puts her in Shorelines.
Kayla Prisley finished second in the 200 with a coastline qualifying time of 29.47. Freshman Leticia Pires qualified for Shorelines in all of her events: she finished third in the long jump on 13-10.25, third in the javelin throw with a throw of 61-11, and fourth in the 200 at 30.13.
Mackenzie True finished in third place in the 100 hurdles with a time of 21.5. The girls’ 4×400 quartet from Neri, Bartlett, Freund and Pires finished in third place with a time of 4:50.
Outdoor track for boys
The Knights’ first home game against Haddam-Killingworth resulted in some remarkable times for their athletes. On April 23, Westbrook saw senior captain Luca Troop win the 200-meter dash with a qualifying time of 23.88 seconds. Troop and also earned first place in the long jump with a 19-foot-6.75-inch state qualification jump. Junior Brett Metcalfe qualified for Shorelines in the high jump with a 5-2 jump.
In the 110 hurdles, sophomore Hever Gomez took third place in the Shorelines qualifying time of 19.75 seconds. Hever also took third place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.88.
Sophomore Brandon Naccarato qualified for Shorelines in the long jump with a jump of 17-9.5 and took fifth place. Junior Ben Wallace finished in third place in the javelin throw with a throw of 106-9.
The boys’ 4×400 quartet finished in third place with a time of 4:10.
Basketball
The Knights played three games last week and had defeats in all three. With these results, Westbrook’s record dropped to 0-7 in the season.
On April 19, the Knights took a 6-2 loss on the road against Hale-Ray. The Noises took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning, scoring three runs. Hale-Ray also added several runs in the second and fourth innings. Westbrook cut the lead in half with a two-run top of the fifth inning, but the Noises added another run in the bottom of the frame to make it 6-2, which was the ultimate final after seven innings.
On April 22, the Knights took a 17-2 home loss against Valley Regional. The Warriors scored early and often in the game and Westbrook was unable to catch up.
On April 23, Westbrook left for Cromwell where they lost a road against the Panthers. Cromwell came on the board with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and Westbrook narrowed the lead back to a single run in the top of the second inning. The Panthers attack, however, started in the bottom of the third inning, adding seven runs to make it 9-1. Westbrook scored another run over the plate in the top of the seventh.
Softball
The Westbrook softball-team lost two games last week without having enough players to set up a complete team. The Knights lost to Cromwell on April 23 and another loss to Old Saybrook on April 24. Westbrook holds a 0-2 record over the year with these defeats.
