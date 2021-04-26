Accompanied by a former Seawolf, a recovered 12-year-old returns to the ice at an event Seawolf hopes to save hockey

Hockey has been tough this year for Palmer’s Mukaabya family.

In February, 16-year-old Malachi and 12-year-old Tavian were thrown over 60 feet in a car accident on the Glenn Highway while Malachi was driving Tavian to a game in Anchorage. Malachi was not injured, but Tavian broke his arm, needed surgery, and missed the rest of the season.

Not long after, Malachi lost a front tooth while celebrating a state championship with his Valley Thunder Tier II 16U team. The tooth was knocked out as he and his teammates walked on the ice.

Both things have hit Mother Tiffany Muykaabya hard financially. And not being able to play hockey hit Tavian hard. By the time he was released and able to skate again on April 13, the season for the Blue Devils 12U team was over, so his mother looked for other opportunities to get him back on the ice.

She knew there was one Red Seawolf Hockey youth camp this weekend at Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena that cost $ 100 that she really couldn’t afford to miss, but she checked anyway. It was sold out. Then she learned that there were a few places available for scholarships, so she told the story of Tavians in a letter to the camp organizers.

Tavian got a spot in the camp and scored four goals on Sunday in games in the small area that included three days of lessons. He was one of 124 children enrolled in the camp, which raised about $ 10,000 for Save Seawolf Hockey.

In her letter to camp organizers, Tiffany Mukaabya touched on one of the things Save Seawolf Hockey hopes to keep as it works to raise the $ 3 million needed to save the UAA hockey program from shutdown. The group has recently passed the $ 2 million mark and is about $ 900,000 away from its target, which is due by August 30.

Tiffany was working on a master’s degree in special education at the UAA 10 years ago when she had to grab a book from the bookstore. The Seawolves practice in the same building, so Malachi and Tavian watched hockey while their mother went to the bookstore.

Scott Allen, an attacker from Edmonton, was a freshman with the Seawolves, and something about him caught the attention of Tavians. The family stayed until the end of practice to say goodbye to the players when they left, and Tavian eventually met Allen.

They created this great bond, Tiffany said.

Allen became a mentor to Tavian, whose bedroom wall is home to one of Allen’s sticks and one of his UAA jerseys, to which Allen wrote: To my No. 1 fan.

Tavian didn’t miss a UAA home game during Allen’s four seasons, and they are still in touch several years later. Allen plays professionally in Germany, and at 6am on Sunday, Tiffany woke her son up so they could watch him play online.

Over the years, countless UAA hockey players have forged bonds with children in Alaska, such as the one between Tavian and Allen. Many have gone on to become youth coaches, such as Matt Shasby, one of the directors of the weekend camp.

Tiffany Mukaabya wants to see the Seawolves survive because she saw firsthand the impact a college team can have.

Scott’s sophomore year, I got divorced and he really took a step and was just a great role model, she said. We are in a relationship with Scott’s parents. We have stayed connected over the years.

Tavian, a sixth student at Palmer Middle School, showed little sign of disability on his return to the ice. He broke the radius and ulna in his right arm and he shoots to the right, but he said the arm felt good after every session on the ice.

He fell on the arm on Sunday and sent Tiffany to the glass in a panic, but everything was fine. My elbow pad saved me, Tavian said.

Tavian was wearing all-new gear because his old gear had been cut to shreds by EMTs who treated him at the scene of his car accident on Feb. 25. The Tavians Blue Devils team, which is part of the Mustang Hockey Association, raised $ 700 to replace the pants, pads, jersey and other equipment Tavian wore (hockey’s COVID-19 protocols require children to be fully uniform when enter the arena).

The one-car accident occurred when Malachi fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the highway between the Eagle River exits. Malachi had played a hockey game that morning and he didn’t tell me he was tired, his mother said. Tiffany did not drive Tavian to Anchorage that day because she had to take her 10-year-old Malik to his competition.

The Chevy Suburban hit three posts and more than 20 trees, Tiffany said. A bystander found a cell phone on the spot and dialed the number that Mum said with the news.

It was heartbreaking, Tiffany said.