Royals vs. Tigers odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, April 26 predictions from proven computer model





The Kansas City Royals will go for the four-game sweep in the wrap-around series against host Detroit Tigers on Monday. The Royals (13-7), first in the American League Central Division, have played well on the road this season, going 5-2. The Tigers (7-15), fifth in the AL Central, have had a tough time, losing four in a row and nine out of 10. Kansas City has won four games in a row. The first pitch from Detroit’s Comerica Park is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Royals lead the all-time series 373-364, but the Tigers have a 193-179 lead in games played in Detroit. Kansas City is a slight -111 favorite on the money line (risk $ 111 to win $ 100) in the last Royals vs. Tigers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before choosing between Tigers vs. Royals, view the MLB predictions and betting recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league’s last full schedule, and raised more than $ 1,400 on its highest-rated cashline and run-line. MLB chooses. It’s a profitable start in 2021, 21-14 on the top-rated MLB money line picks over three weeks, bringing in nearly $ 300. Everyone who follows it has seen huge rewards. Now the model has dialed in Royals vs. Tigers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the choices. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Tigers vs. Royals: Royals vs. Tigers money line: Kansas City -111, Detroit +101

Royals vs. Tigers run line: Royals -1.5 (-150)

Royals vs. Tigers over-under: 8 points

KC: The Royals are 4-0 in their last four games against a right-handed starter

DET: The Tigers have lost six of their last seven home games Featured game | Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Why should you support the Royals?

Kansas City is getting off to a quick start to the season and hopes that right-handed Brad Keller, who gets the start, can turn his fortune around. Keller (1-2, 12.00 ERA) got only 1 2/3 innings in Tuesday’s loss against Tampa Bay, but wasn’t hit hard. He walked three batters and gave up five runs on three hits. In four games, he gave up 22 basehits, 16 runs earned, nine walks and nine strikeouts. Second baseman Whit Merrifield was hot lately and is 4-for-14 (.286) with two RBI’s and three stolen bases in the series. In the season, Merrifield has eight multi-hit games and 14 RBI’s. In 78 career games against the Tigers, he hits .346 with 28 doubles, seven triples, 11 homers, and 42 RBIs. He also has 23 stolen bases, the most against any opponent. Why should you support the tigers? Detroit will try to break out of its recent struggles when it sends right-handed Spencer Turnbull (1-0, 1.80 ERA) to the mound. He made his season debut against the Pirates on Wednesday, completing five innings in only 62 pitches. He is winless in six career starts against Kansas City, despite a 3.27 ERA. Against Pittsburgh, Turnbull gave up only two basehits, one earned run, while walking two batters and striking out six batters. Offensively, the Tigers have struggled all year, but are led by third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who has four hits in the series and hit .364 this weekend. For the season, Candelario hits .268 with one homer, seven RBI’s and 10 runs scored. In 42 career games against the Royals, he hits .232 with 10 doubles, one homer and 18 RBIs. He has a slugging rate of 0.316. How Tigers vs. Royals to make choices SportsLine’s model leans on the total as the teams combine for 9.7 runs in the simulations, and it also says that one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the choice at SportsLine. So who wins Tigers vs. Royals? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line to jump on, all from the high-end model that grossed over $ 1,400 in 2019.







