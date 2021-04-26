IPL 2021: ‘Cricket can still bring people a lot of fun’





IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting, left, with fellow Australian and Delhi Capitals star Steve Smith. Photo: BCCI / IPL Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting acknowledges that the situation outside the IPL 2021 bubble is ‘grim’ and has urged his players not to shy away from talking about this in order to stay calm. India registered a record 352,991 coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1.73,13,163. The death toll rose to 195,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities daily, according to the Union Ministry of Health. This IPL, probably more than any other, is more about what’s happening on the outside than what’s happening here. We’re probably the safest people in the country right now who are in the bubbles we’re in, ” Ponting said in a video posted to Delhi Capitals’ Twitter handle. ‘I constantly ask the boys every day at breakfast: how are things outside, how is your family, is your family safe? Is the family happy? he continued. ‘And look, I think that’s really important and we’re talking here in the capital cities of Delhi about being one big family. It’s really important. We think about the extended family, not just us, but we have to talk about what’s going on outside because it’s kind of grim, ” he added. The Australian cricket legend added that it must be incredibly difficult for players to be in the same city as their families and still not meet them due to bio-calling protocols. ‘Yes, it is difficult for the players to be away from their families. I can’t imagine, even if I put myself in this situation, guys who live in Chennai are really at home now but can’t see their families. It must be incredibly difficult, ”Ponting said. So the more we can share these experiences, the better we are. The people who are not from India, we can talk to the locals about what they are going through. ‘ ‘We keep our fingers crossed. And I hope people stay safe. That is important to me, the players take care of their families from the outside as well as possible. And we’ll take care of what we can do here, ”added Ponting. While the IPL has been scrutinized by fans and the media for continuing and not stalling due to the country’s struggles, Ponting believes the tournament could bring “ much joy ” to the people of India during the coronavirus crisis. “Even if the country is in a situation that it is,” Ponting said, “I think cricket can still bring a lot of joy to people.”

