Brief: English football needs an injection of German-style rules





Targeting alleged protectionist backlash against the proposed “Super League” in football, Nicky could not have missed Samengo-Turner (Letters, April 21) by a wider margin. It has long been known that team sports have a “peculiar economy” and that the idealized assumptions that support the theory of perfect competition are simply not evident in professional team sports such as football. For one thing, “firms” in football don’t try to maximize profits, they try to maximize subjective goals, such as success on the field, subject to the restriction of staying solvent. The barriers to entry are huge: there really isn’t much room for another big club in North London, for example. Despite the prevalence of private foreign club ownership in England, the clubs maintain strong ties to the community and the outrage over the proposed Super League clearly shows the importance of fans as stakeholders. Evidence and theory both suggest that if left to their own devices, football clubs fighting each other to attract top talent will bankrupt themselves, leaving large unpaid tax bills. All of this suggests that regulation or corrective intervention is required. Of course, a highly centralized, closed competition model is an alternative, but most of the main stakeholders of European football appreciate the traditions of promotion and relegation, the invisible thread that connects children with dreams and the least talented players in the amateur game to the global elite. . It is these values ​​that are at stake here. Another important point is missing against protectionism or interference in football on ideological grounds, as Samengo-Turner seems to be doing. The kind of intervention football needs is not a sharp leap to the left that limits competition and lifts the hackles of those who worship on the altar of the free markets. Instead, it should be viewed as ordoliberal in nature, encouraging competition, but with rules to correct likely market failures. Applying ordoliberal rules in a competitive landscape has done no harm to countries like Germany, either in industry or in football, where it is doing reasonably well. Peter Clarke

London NW6, UK

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos