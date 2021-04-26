Freeport lost a big chance in 2020, other observations

Auburn had never won the conference boys ‘tennis title with a near-perfect score in 2018, when the Knights’ lone defeat was in the No. 3 doubles final.

But the Knights won again in 2019, turning Hononegah 52.4 to 52 in a format that combines tournament results and dual metrics.

They are big favorites again this year, perhaps going for their fourth straight title if it hadn’t been canceled by COVID-19 last year.

But Auburn was not the team that lost the most last year. That would be Freeport, which may have only won its second NIC-10 title since 1970. The Pretzels won in 1995, meaning Guilford did not win 27 in a row, as the Vikings won 13 consecutive and then 13 in a row. But it’s not often Freeport, one of the two smallest schools in the conference, wins a NIC-10 title.

It was just so disappointing for the kids, said Freeport coach Ed Schradermeier. We knew this was our only chance. Every few years we get the chance to compete for the top. That was the year we thought we might be the team to beat.

Freeport has always been a team that has built from within. Each group tends to chase the next on Freeport. De Sainis and Ben Main wanted to duplicate the teams of the 1990s, led by Derek Rasheed. Marius (Dornhagen-Schradermeier) and Preston (Engle) wanted to follow the legacy of both groups. The 2020 season will be a missing legacy that players will draw from. Those players can be as young as 6 to 8 years old. You never know where the next bug will start.

Auburn knows where his next star starts: as a freshman. The Knights have a history of bringing in a freshman every two or three years who has been one of the top players at the conference for four years. Usually they go to Auburn for the city’s academically gifted program.

Branden and Tytus Metzler. Quinten Nevenhoven (and his sister Belen on the girls’ side). Senior Chris Park. And now sophomore Sharan Kamara.

It’s nice to have them come in right away and fill them in right away, said Auburn coach Tracy Palmer. You do not need to renovate much. I knew he was coming. It is quite impressive.

I was lucky. Well, here comes one more. And the kids make it easy. They are stylish kids. I asked Sharan if he is going to challenge Chris (for # 1 singles). He said, No, Chris was cheated on last year. I’m not going to mess with that. He waited his two years (behind Nevenhoven) and then it was taken away from him.

Kamara also lost a year, but he says it’s not the same.

This is his last year; I have two years left after this, he said.

Kamara said he is fairly even in practice with Park, who won the NIC-10 No. 2 singles title as a freshman and No. 1 doubles title as a sophomore with Drew Licari, now a partner of Kamaras.

It’s great to have Chris to practice against, Kamara said. It’s competitive and fun at the same time. It really helps.

We have a very good team. Some of them need to get better, but all have the passion and skill to move forward and play better. I think we can go to state. All of us.

Palmer said the Knights lineup is almost identical to what it would have been last year. Knights are big favorites to win both conferences and sections. But even Palmer sometimes looks back and wonders how last year’s conference race would have gone against Freeport.

That’s the one thing I missed a little bit, the what if, Palmer said. I don’t know how that would have turned out. It would have been interesting. That’s especially daunting for them, but like it all fell, you just have to deal with it, move on and play for it this year.

The top two players with the best chances of making a long run with the state are in Class 1A, with Rockford Christian junior Finley Buelte and Keith Schools Matthew Osipov, a freshman transfer from Arizona.

BOYS TENNIS MUGS

NIC-10

AUBURN (1st, 52.4 points) is led by senior Chris Park, who finished third in sectionals as a sophomore and second as a freshman. As a sophomore, Park teamed up with Drew Licari, now a junior, to win the No. 1 doubles title that took the conference team title for Auburn.

Licari now plays number 1 in doubles with sophomore Sharan Kamara. Other top players for the Knights are senior Isaac Bernsten, juniors Dhruv Ramswami, Martin Bernsten and Varun Gnanaseker and sophomore Ethan Vanderkolk.

HONONEGAH (2nd, 52 points) returns seniors Thomas Ptacin and Brandon McCallister from a team that went 9-0 in double encounters in 2019 and finished second in the conference tournament. Had the rules not changed that year to stop giving one point for every double win at the conference and instead give a 10th point for every match won in every double match, Hononegah would have won the title.

Auburn remains the team to beat, said 18th-year-old coach Harrison Hearne. We hope to finish in the top two or three, but there are many unknowns.

GUILFORD (4th, 41 points) returns seniors Drew Stadelman and Jeff Snedegar and junior Joe Gesmer as starters. Other players expected to start include sophomores Andrew Roberts and Campbell Russo and juniors Wyatt Lane and Leo Debruler.

With an entire year missing due to COVID, it’s really hard to gauge where we could end up, said sixth-year coach David Woosley. I would say we finish in the top four.

HARLEM (5th, 38.2 points) has only one player with varsity experience, but returns four from last season’s canceled year. Freshman Ayden Mabrey plays number 1 singles, with senior Elijah Wolf and sophomore Benis Crnovrsanin on 1 doubles, sophomore Logan Lawson and junior Zach Burfoot on 2 doubles and sophomores Ben Leese and Aiden Harris on 3 doubles. Sophomore Wyatt Biggin and Cameron Totz can also see some action.

“Our two newest players,” said 40-year-old national team manager Bill Dredge of Mabrey and Crnovrsanin, “will make great tennis for years to come.”

BELVIDERE NORTH (6th, 30.4 points) has Jackson Kohls (Sr.) and Spencer Kohls at No. 1 and 2 singles. The Blue Thunder has a roster of 20 players for freshman coach Martha Rathbun.

The doubles lineup includes Austin Biel (Sr.) and Adam Belinson (Sr.) on 1 doubles and Thomas Foster and Jack Dickerson on 2 doubles. There are not yet 3 doubles, but Hugo Delgado (Soph.) And Jack Stolp (Fresh.) Are in the early mix. Other returning seniors on the team are Thomas Foster, Ethan Kay, Gavin Loftquist and Jake Schwenk, while Preston Potter and Brian Flaherty are other returning juniors.

FREEPORT (3rd, 42.8 points) returns a starter in senior Caden Geiser. Seniors Cayden Kahly and Syed Rehman and junior David Helbling were also on the team last year, when there was no season. Sophomores John Helms, Daeshan Verner and Asher Kubly and freshmen Nate Wilks and Owen Helms round out the Pretzels.

This year seems difficult as we lost 12 seniors from last year’s team and a player moved to Wisconsin frustrated that Illinois didn’t play last year, said coach Ed Schradermeier, who is in his 14th season.

We have conflicts with wrestling, jobs and some players just sitting outside this year and only remote. Freeport wants to finish around fifth to seventh place this year as the start of a remodel. We have a lot of young players with potential, but a three-week season will make it more difficult to develop, especially with matches held five days a week and then conferences and sections.

Schradermeier said Wilks and John and Owen Helms all have that next level of potential.

BOYLAN (8th, 17.8 points) is directed by DJ Trenhaile, Alexander Furst, Adam Dodaro, Nicholas Nelson, Boden Olsen, James Milos, Charlie Cox, Noah Wirtjes and Marco Danger. We have a very young team, said freshman coach Branden Metzler. I have high hopes for DJ to be a contender for the # 1 singles conference title.

EAST (7th, 23.2 points) returns senior Pau Taung and junior Eli Freet. Sophomore Misael Garcia-Martinez will also start. It’s a mystery behind that three, 10-year-old coach Scott Schemel said.

BELVIDERE (9th, 13.6 points) must end at the end of the conference. Were just working to rebuild a team after graduating with some seniors, said third-year coach Sue Thomas. We want to have fun this year after missing a season last year.

JEFFERSON (10th, zero points) has eight players, all sophomores and freshmen. This is a tennis ball. This is a tennis racket. We went from there, said coach Jay Phillipp.

Other schools in the area

KEITH SCHOOL has a freshman who moved to Rockford from Arizona in Matthew Osipov. He should compete for the sectional crown, said coach Mark Johnson.

Jordan Knoll, a senior transfer from Rockford Christian, plays No. 1 in doubles with senior Faraz Khattak. Senior Yaleek McCrimmon plays number 2 singles. Jesse Jones, a junior, is new to tennis, but Johnson said he is a good athlete.

ROCKFORD CHRISTIAN returns two Class 1A state qualifiers in junior Finley Buelte and senior Trevor Beale, plus junior Chatham McIlroy. We have a few new members on the team and a few with some experience this year, and we are still working on our line-up options, said third-year coach Rob Buelte, Finley’s father. We hope to place sectionals in the middle.

ROCKFORD LUTHERAN will not return players from 2019. Tyler Brinkmeyer and Ben Temple, who calls third-year coach Nick Born experienced freshmen, will lead the team. Other important crusaders include senior Josiah Clay and sophomore Greg Julius, Jake Gustafson, Cory Henry, Brody Pletsch, and Jayden Gray. We expect Tyler Brinkmeyer to do very well as a top contender at sectionals, Born said.

ROCHELLE returns four junior starters with Jason Zheng, Devansh Patel, Alex Gilbert and Peter Forsberg. Sophomore David Wanner and Owen Haas should also start for the Hubs.

We have some great new players that will surprise some people, I think, said coach Kristy Eckardt. We could get some guys to do well at sectionals. Owen Haas is the first player I’ve had who is also a hockey player. He brings a lot of power to his tennis game, and I think it has a lot to do with his hockey skills.

