Sabers come to rest after a terrible start, prevent an outburst against Rangers

Don Granato likes to joke that he talks a lot more about insult than defense. But the Buffalo Sabers interim coach, of course, emphasizes the less glamorous side of hockey.

Even though I don’t often talk about defense, it’s a cornerstone, Granato said on a Zoom call after losing 6-3 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. I joked a little. I’m not saying it, but don’t underestimate how important that is. I know how important that is.

The Sabers’ defense has improved dramatically under Granato, turning them from the NHL pushover to a club capable of taking on any opponent. In recent weeks, they have started to narrow and limit opportunities.

Yet the Sabers occasionally revert to their old ways. In the defeat on Sunday, they looked awful early on, allowing three goals in the first period and trailing 4-1 barely two minutes into second when Rangers star Mika Zibanejad took on a hat-trick.

They couldn’t cope with the Rangers’ fast, wide-open attack as they were pulled from their cover. Granato said his team had even checked too much.

Which is just as bad as no backcheck because you’re giving your opponent time and space by backchecking too much, Granato said. We have been guilty of this several times today.

Sabers defender Jacob Bryson said: Their transition play is so fast you can’t make mistakes or they’ll put the puck in the back of the net every time.

Granato acknowledged that he was thinking of drawing Tokarski after Zibanejad’s 2:05 goal in the second period.

I thought about it carefully, consulted with our coaches, our goalkeeper coach, Granato said. At the time, I was concerned about Dustins’ confidence.

Granato said Tokarski’s competitive fire was coming back into play.

Dustin responded fine from that point of view, he said.

Later in the second period, the Sabers calmed down and began to avert a blowout, sneaking in two goals twice.

We couldn’t make up for the goal difference and that was the problem, Granato said. We dug ourselves too big a hole.

Winger Victor Olofssons ‘power play goal late in the second period narrowed the Rangers’ margin to 4-2. After Kaapo Kakkos regained the three-goal lead in the third period, Sabers center Sam Reinhart scored his team-leading 21st goal.

We kept it a bit simpler, Olofsson said of how the Sabers came back into play. In the first period, we took our own end back when we got it under control and they almost got all over us and we ended up staying in our zone for another 40 seconds. We came out a little faster in the second and third which got us a good transition game and started creating more offense.

The Sabers could be more offensive because their power game, which was downright terrible for nearly two months, is starting to click a bit. They scored two power-play goals in Friday’s 6-4 victory over the Bruins.

The Olofssons goal was one of seven shots they pumped at Rangers goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin during their four-man advantages.

We looked better, Granato said of the power game. They certainly looked more confident. Just about the time they would get frustrated tonight I threw them out there and they scored that power play goal. So some good signs, encouraging signs, but there is still work to be done.

Winger Jeff Skinner scored Sabers’ other goal. Tokarski made 23 saves. Kevin Rooneys’ empty goal sealed the game.

Sabers defender Rasmus Dahlin skated a career-high 26 minutes and 22 seconds.



The Sabers will close their season series with the Rangers in New York on Tuesday.

