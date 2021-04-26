Sports
Prithika Pavade marks the ghosts
Prithika Pavade, the 16-year-old French table tennis player, qualified for the next Olympic Games in Tokyo at the TQO Europen in Portugal. A dream come true for the young Dionysian woman.
Prithika Pavade never stops toasting. Over the weekend, the young Frenchman made an impression at the contested TQO Europen in Portugal, until he reached the semi-finals. She then dominated Russian Yana Noskova 4 sets 1 (11-5, 11-7, 14-12, 9-11, 11-6) to get her ticket to the next Olympics. It is a dream for me to participate in the Games. I did not expect to arrive at this stage of the tournament, I saw it as an opportunity to develop my game as freely as possible, confided in the young table tennis player, great hopes for Paris 2024, but who will therefore have a first chance to calibrate next summer in Tokyo. The performance of the TQO event impressed the table tennis factory, also within the FFTT. A special mention Prithika who was in a role of experience, we had prepared the tournament because it was necessary, especially with post-world TQO adjustments and she finally managed to cross this stage which was a big stage.Ludovic Remy, captain of France’s A-women’s senior team, explains.
From now on, Prithika Pavade will have to plan this Olympic meeting to prepare it in the best conditions. During this preparation, the young 16-year-old table tennis player will especially benefit from the experience of Jia Nan Yuan, who will also qualify for the next Olympic Games. Two qualifying matches in the same weekend: a godsend for the FFTT. This double qualification is a joy and satisfaction for the French table tennis federation., rejoices Gilles Erb, president of the FFTT. I am happy and proud to see Prithika and Jia Nan qualify for the Tokyo Games, which will take place in less than 100 days. They have managed to shake up the hierarchy and try their luck. Well done to the players and the whole delegation. This is the result of a team’s daily work over several years. These qualifications are great news for French table tennis. We will have to make plans quickly for the Tokyo Games to give ourselves every chance to perform there. In fact, Prithika Pavade plans to keep doing it in Tokyo.
Olivier Navarranne
