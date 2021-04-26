Duncanville assistant Leon Paul is named head soccer coach at 5A powerhouse Lancaster





After a lengthy search that took more than 2 1/2 months, Lancaster has selected Leon Paul as the next head football coach, Beverly Humphrey, Lancaster ISD’s athletic director, said Sunday. Paul, 36, has been the wide receiver coach and passing match coordinator for nationally ranked Duncanville for the past five years, and this will be his first job as the head coach for football. At Lancaster, he will replace Chris Gilbert, who left in early February to become director of high school relations on the University of Texas football team. This is an opportunity I’ve dreamed of, this is an opportunity I’ve worked so hard for. This was the end goal, Paul said on Sunday. It is exciting to be able to achieve this at a younger age than expected. I am excited to get ready to lead young men. Duncanville was second of the Class 6A Division I in 2018 and 2019 and a state semi-finalist last season. Duncanville finished at number 16 in the national MaxPreps rankings after going 10-2 last season, and it’s 39-4 in the past three seasons. Humphrey declined to comment, other than confirming Paul’s selection. Paul has yet to be approved at a school board meeting scheduled for Thursday. Paul learned from legendary Duncanville head coach Reginald Samples, who has won nearly 300 career games and the 2019 USA Today National Coach of the Year. Coach Samples, he really taught me how to run the program, said Paul. He taught me how to manage coaches, he taught me how to get the best out of children and athletes. He taught me the business side of coaching. He just taught me what gravel really means. A perennial Class 5A power source, Lancaster comes from a season 10-1, winning at least nine games in six of the last 10 years under Gilbert. Gilbert led Lancaster to second place in 2012. The boys follow Duncanville coach Leon Paul (right), pictured earlier this year with sprint coach LaKeidra Stewart, has been selected as Lancaster’s new head football coach. (Lawrence Jenkins / Special Contributor) (Lawrence Jenkins) Paul was the boys’ head coach at Duncanville and helped produce some of the best sprinters and relay teams in the United States. He won the boys’ team state title as a head coach at Kennedale in 2014. Paul helped build the Duncanville track program by getting a plethora of soccer players on the court, and that list in recent years has included All-Americans Marquez Beason, JaQuinden Jackson and Chris Thompson Jr. This year, three-star defender Pierre Goree and SMU footballer Roderick Daniels Jr. on the Duncanvilles 4×100 meter relay team that qualified for the state track race. Lancaster was the most successful track school in the United States, winning 19 team state championships, an UIL record 12 for the girls and seven for the boys. Paul said he will not be an official track coach at Lancaster, but added, I will not stay away from the track and the field. I love the track and it helps my footballers to get faster. So I’m going to try to get involved in some way, shape or way. Paul began his coaching career as a football assistant and job at South Grand Prairie in 2008 and also worked as a football assistant at Crowley (twice) and Kennedale. He came to Duncanville from Crowley, where he was the girls’ offensive coordinator and head coach during his second stint there. +++ Register now and get 1 month free with the code: GREGR Sign up for our FREE HS newsletter +++ Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here. Click here to view subscription options for The News and SportsDay.

