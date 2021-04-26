Hedman scores early in OT, Lightning beats Blue Jackets 4-3 | Hockey





Tampa Bay rebalanced the game on the power play, with Barre-Boulet making a one-shot wrist shot from the left circle on a pass from Palat. It was the first NHL goal for Barre-Boulet, the 2019 American Hockey League rookie of the year. It was a great stretch of (Palat), I was completely open on the other side, said Barre-Boulet. I had an empty net there, so I just had to put it in … it felt good. After the goal, Korpisalo left the game with a lower body injury as he stretched out on a back door just in front of the goal. We just keep playing, we try to prepare for our next game, said Columbus head coach John Tortorella. Just keep trying to play, try to improve. The Lightning players and staff received their 2020 Stanley Cup championship rings at a private ceremony held outside team owners Jeff and Penny Vinik on Friday. The ring is made of 14 karat white gold and 557 custom cut diamonds and 81 custom cut blue sapphires for a total weight of 25 carats, the largest ring in total weight created by Jostens. With the season still underway, that was a nice little break for us to look back on what we’ve accomplished, defender Victor Hedman said. To have that ring offered to us by our owner, the generosity is out of this world. We were proud of what we did and that is another sign of what we have achieved and it will stay with us forever.

