The world of international sports is just a reflection of the real world: China is positioning itself to become a heavyweight in the gopolitics of sports





During an anti-Chinese demonstration on February 3, 2021, in front of IOC Lausanne headquarters. FABRIC COFFRINI / AFP There are fields other than football stadiums or basketball courts where global sporting rivalry is played out. In the cozy salons of Lausanne, Zurich or Ble, the headquarters of most of the Olympic federations, the geopolitics of sports are made and undone. And China is fully playing its part. Active in hosting major sporting events such as the organization of the 2008 Summer Olympics and then the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022, a first in history for the same city, engaged in football through the construction of numerous sports infrastructures in Africa in particular . stadium diplomacy, China is also working behind the scenes to invest the leaders of international federations. Article rserv our subscriptions Also read China is expanding its influence in Africa through stadium diplomacy Since November 2020, of the forty Olympic girls (winter and summer), only one of the sailors has been chaired by a Chinese. This is not much compared to those chaired by Europeans (26) or even Russians (3), but as much as the United States, which now heads the ITF alone, the body that regulates world tennis. To occupy the presidencies of international federations it is often necessary to have held vice presidencies or to have served on executive committees, it is often where power matters most , notes Jean-Loup Chappelet, professor at the University of Lausanne. Therefore, the most important thing to make your voice heard and serve your interests is to gain a foothold within these federations. The Chinese have understood this well, they now hold five vice-presidencies: They weave their networks much more discreetly than Americans, who are only interested in leadership positions. , slips a fine connoisseur of representative sports organizations. China is gambling Until the 1950s, however, sport had no political value in the eyes of the Chinese; it was practiced only for recreational or military purposes. The country realized this with the Cold War the Olympics are not just sports , reports Carole Gomez, research director at the Institute for International and Strategic Relations (IRIS). After the implementation, in the years 1970-1980, of the teachings of Juguo Tizhi ​​(popular support for a sports elite), it is no longer just a matter of taking part, but excelling in international competitions and making an entire country proud , the sports geopolitics specialist continues. You still have 52.03% of this article to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

