Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James appears to be close to returning from his ankle injury.

The four-time MVP posted a video on Monday with the caption 'soon to a city near you'.

One of the team’s worst fears was realized when James made a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 20 with what was later determined as a high ankle sprain.

The Lakers were already without Anthony Davis, who was nursing a roe strain and Achilles endinosis. They managed to keep their heads above water because James played at MVP level.

Losing both big stars risked Los Angeles not only dropping out of the top four but also putting it in a position where it could take on a tough first round against the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns or Los Angeles Clippers.

After Sunday’s games, LA is now 35-25 and is fifth in the West after losing six of the last 10 games. Even with Davis returning Saturday, the Lakers still dropped their second of two with the Dallas Mavericks and third consecutive years.

The Lakers are clearly a formidable squad in the late season when everyone is healthy. But James and Davis’s injuries have raised questions about what they will be physically like when the playoffs arrive.

Regardless, the team will be happy to see James return soon, although the damage to their attempt to repeat as champions may have already been done.