Cricket: Farmers have a field day when the race for qualifying for the European competition begins





Farmers caesarean section slap St Ouen Springfield and OVs on home field Photo: DAVID FERGUSON While all clubs opened the season with a double cup of matches, Farmers ATP St Ouen-Springfield and Rathbones hosted OVs on their manicured St Martin lawn but showed little hospitality to their guests, both of whom were left empty-handed. To their credit, St Ouen brought Farmers close in the first game that got underway late in the morning. Joel Dudley was in good shape with the bat and his 24-point knockout, combined with Asa Tribes’ much greater effort of 57 unbeaten, contributed to an opening at 124 all-out with only two balls left. In response, SOS got off to a flying start with openers Ollie Nightingale and Harrison Carlyon, a recent transfer from Farmers, with decent scores of 32 and 26, respectively. The Farmers spin attack, however, quickly slowed their opponents’ progress and SOS eventually got eight runs. shortage. Meanwhile, in Grainville, the T20 runners-up Rathbones Old Victorians were busy putting RGA Walkovers-SCF to the sword last year. Walkovers had opened with a meager 81 across all 20 overs and OVs caught that totally quickly in less than nine, losing just one wicket in the process. That was Corey Bisson, but by then he had already served a score of 39, ably assisted by his opening partner Andy Dewhurst, who himself scored 32 points. It provided a potentially delectable draw between the two finalists from last year’s playoffs in the spring sun, but in the end, Farmers won the game with relative ease. OVs hit first and gave Farmers a reasonable goal of 130 after Bisson led the way with 55 runs. However, farmers wasted no time trying to track it down. With the opening partnership of Joel Dudley (31) and Nick Ferraby (29) who had things in order in the power play, they were already halfway through after just six overs. Fifteen-year-old fast bowler Charlie Brennan tried to slow them down after a few wickets, but it wasn’t long before the rest of the Farmers’ order got the job done. Meanwhile, Walkovers lived up to their name, losing their second game at Grainville with a little less ease than the first. Carlyon proved what a coup his signing was for St Ouen when he awarded an unbeaten knockout of 76 when his side won by nine wickets. Nightingale helped himself to 37 runs for St Ouen Springfield, while Dylan Kotedia did his best to turn the tide in Walkovers’ favor with an unbeaten score in the first innings of 49. Full report and scorecards in Monday’s JEP.



