Preview of the state championship in Northeast Florida





Tennis championships for boys Class 3A When: Monday-Tuesday. Where: Sanlando Park, Altamonte Springs. Individual qualifiers: none. Team Qualifications: Ponte Vedra. Look: Motivated by the example of tennis legend Tony Trabert, the sharks have dashed through regionals with a nourishing point frenzy, overwhelming Gainesville and Daytona Beach Seabreeze. They’re also young at the top, with juniors Andrew Kelley, Adam Logan and Callum Searle joined by senior Ryan Gummerman and freshman Grant Price. They start against Doral Academy, which almost all finished second in 2018 and 2019. Class 1A When: Monday-Tuesday. Where: Red Bug Lake Park, Casselberry (team); Sylvan Lake Park, Sanford (individuals). Individual Qualifiers: Singles, Chase Healey, Christ’s Church; Doubles, Chase Healey & Keagan Van Halter, Christ’s Church. Team Qualifications: Episcopal. Look: The Eagles, opening against Ransom Everglades, had no trouble in regionals with a few sweeps. While the challenge grows, the depth was great, with Justin Bobo, Walker Jarvis, Jameson Gatewood, Jack Adams and Ford Rachels excelling in the postseason. In individual competition, Healey and Van Halter’s CCA combination could make some noise, and Healey has been one of the area’s most successful players since his eighth-grade campaign. Class 4A When: Wednesday-Thursday Where: Sanlando Park, Altamonte Springs. Individual Qualifiers: Singles, Andrew Ferris, Creekside. Doubles, Andrew Ferris & Aryan Gupta, Creekside. Team Qualifications: None. Look: With no team qualifications, Creekside’s Ferris and Gupta will set the standard for Northeast Florida in singles and doubles. Class 2A When: Wednesday-Thursday Where: Red Bug Lake Park, Casselberry (team); Sylvan Lake Park, Sanford (individuals). Individual Qualifiers: Singles, Chace Caven, Stanton; Doubles, Chace Caven & Blake Caven, Stanton. Team Qualifications: Bolles. Look: Step one for the Bulldogs fronted by five Joe Hajj, Zach Yu, Nicolas Comte, Massimiliano Passali and Dhruv Pandya starts against Gulliver Prep, winner of the 2019 state title. Stanton’s Caven brothers excelled in the Gateway competition and could be the latest pair of Jacksonville public schools to have a deep run. Tennis championships for girls Class 3A When: Monday-Tuesday. Where: Sanlando Park, Altamonte Springs. Individual qualifications: none. Team Qualifications: Ponte Vedra. Look: Not much of a problem for the Sharks in the regional league so far. They rolled past Daytona Beach Seabreeze 7-0 and then Fleming Island 4-1. They scored especially effectively with depth: behind Ellie Stamatogiannakis and Anna Handley, the combination of Isabella Toby, Kathleen Hawkins and Kayla McLaughlin did not drop a set in regionals. They start against Doral Academy, the 2018 and 2019 FHSAA champion. Class 1A When: Monday-Tuesday. Where: Red Bug Lake Park, Casselberry (team); Sylvan Lake Park, Sanford (individuals). Individual Qualifiers: Singles, Kyla Proctor, Jackson; Doubles, Stella Hyatt & Cali Berrang, St. Johns Country Day. Team Qualifications: Episcopal. Look: Eternal Contenders, the Eagles quintet of Izzy Blanton, Madi Boone, Mary Kate Jarvis, Grace Burhyte and Lacy Clausen qualified for an epic regional final over Oak Hall with five tiebreakers. Depth gives them a solid chance for success. They start against Riviera Prep. Jackson’s Proctor won an impressive title in a difficult district, and the Spartans’ doubles did well to win a difficult district. Class 4A When: Wednesday-Thursday Where: Sanlando Park, Altamonte Springs. Individual Qualifiers: Singles, Mika Matteo, Sandalwood. Doubles, Julia Schaffner and Yasmin Al-Hulluo, Atlantic coast. Team Qualifications: Creekside. Look: Although they don’t have the graduate state champion Imani Graham, this Knights team is a strong team. Caroline Warner is leading Creekside’s No. 1 singles, along with Davey Ciric, Grace Wannamaker, Lily Davis and Mariana Arias. The opening assignment is against Stoneman Douglas. The Gateway Conference is also well represented in individual competition, and the Atlantic coast couple come in motivated to succeed Kendall Nash’s 2018 singles title. Class 2A When: Wednesday-Thursday Where: Red Bug Lake Park, Casselberry (team); Sylvan Lake Park, Sanford (individuals). Individual Qualifiers: Singles, Kaylee Stacy, Fernandina Beach; Doubles, Kaylee Stacy & Aspen Boler, Fernandina Beach. Team Qualifications: Bolles. Glance: Watch out for the Bolles buzzsaw. The Bulldogs lineup of Meagan Donovan, Abby Radel, Minji Lee, Katrina Kirov and Riya Kar has cut everything in its path this year, with every chance to compete for an elusive team state title. They open against the always dangerous Gulliver Prep, who Bolles declined in the 2019 final. In individual competition, Pirates’ Stacy and Boler could line up for a deep run.

