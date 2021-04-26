Grubauer joins Avalanche in St. Louis





LAS VEGAS –I may be in Las Vegas where the Avs are not currently. But the phone works fine, and can report via cellular technology: Philipp Grubauer has rejoined the Avalanche in St. Louis, where the team will play in the final of a four-game series there tomorrow. He is not expected to start Monday’s game against the Blues as he hasn’t had training with the team since being on the NHL’s Covid list nearly two weeks ago. The Avs don’t have a morning skate in St. Louis tomorrow because it’s an afternoon game. It is also unlikely that Grubauer will serve as a backup for tomorrow’s game, as that would mean the chance to actually play. The team hasn’t made anything official, but here’s my guess: I don’t think we’ll see Grubauer in action until this weekend, at home against San Jose, Friday or Saturday. But could he start here in Vegas against the Golden Knights on Wednesday? I suppose it certainly is possible, but he would have to practice a lot on Tuesday. Mikko Rantanen is not with the team in St. Louis, and will not be there tomorrow. I also think he’s unlikely to play until this weekend at the earliest, as he remains on the NHL’s Covid list – although he didn’t test positive for the virus, the team said. Joonas Donskoi is expected to rejoin the team in Denver on Thursday. There were no new Avs players on today’s NHL Covid list. The team did not train today. I’m in Vegas because, well, there was originally supposed to be an Avs game here tomorrow and Wednesday. Tomorrow’s game was postponed to May 10, but we’re still working on Wednesday. Thanks to generous subscribers like YOU with the Avalanche Travel Tip Jar, I’ve already paid for my Airbnb (a studio apartment one block from the strip) and run here. Do you also want to participate? We are always open. I will report if there is anything going on in this town on bad evenings like tonight. The flight here was pretty terrifying, by the way. I’m pretty sure we had “severe” turbulence on our way out of Denver. I’ve flown about 1.5 million miles since riding the team since 1995, and that was probably in the top three worst flights, in terms of comfort. We were rocking pretty well for a few minutes at least. I’m not the total white knuckle kite that I was, but I started to get a little sweat under my forehead for this one. But that’s why they’re paid professionals in the cockpit. To make the flight weirder, we were given a routine “get out of your seat and wait to take off” moment on landing, all told to get back in our seats as the airline had to get someone off the plane “accompany”. That someone was a young guy in line right behind me. He made no fuss at all. I don’t even know if he did something wrong. I didn’t ask. I was just glad I got off the plane.

