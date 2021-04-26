Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Texas Rangers on Monday

The Angels will visit the Rangers Monday at 5:05 p.m. PDT while staying in Texas after avoiding a sweep in Houston with a 4-2 win on Sunday to get back to .500 at 10-10.

The Rangers were just swept by the White Sox in Chicago to drop to 9-13 in AL West’s basement.

The Angels, with Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.04 ERA, 1.62 WHIP) getting his third start of the season, opened as -165 favorites over the Rangers with Jordan Lyles (2-2, 4.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP), but early money has shown on Texas to drop the line to Angels -145 starting Monday at 10 a.m.

This is basically the same pitching match as on Tuesday when the Angels won 6-2 for their lone win of the three-game series in Anaheim. Ohtani shut out the Rangers for four innings, and while he didn’t win, the Angels are 2-0 in his start. Mike Trout homered to Lyles in that game and went 3-for-4, but waited to see if he was ready to come back from his elbow bruise.

Despite trailing 2-1 in the season series, all edges seem to be with the Angels, who are No. 3 in the AL (and the entire MLB) with a .260 batting average, while the Rangers are No. 16 at .229.

The over / under is 8.5 for some books and 9 for others (with an added value of -120 for over 8.5 and under 9, depending on the book).

