SOMERSET – The St. Marys football teams’ crazy week leading up to Saturday’s game ultimately turned out to be the best as the Spartans ended the shortened season with a 14-6 victory over Somerset Berkley on the road in a non-conference bout.

It was a great win for us against a quality program, and I give our kids a lot of credit for coming back and really playing at such short notice, said St. Marys coach Sean Driscoll. We got along well with them physically and we were able to make some good plays on both sides to bring home the win.

The Spartans’ originally scheduled game for this week – against Austin Prep, the Catholic Central League’s enemy – was canceled on Wednesday morning. The Spartans found a game against Diman shortly after – but then that game was canceled on Thursday morning. Around noon that same day, St. Marys scheduled a game against Somerset Berkley, which would return to action for the first time in two weeks. This isn’t the first time this has happened to the Spartans this season, as St. Marys had moved games at the last minute and even canceled a game the moment they took the field.

Honestly, it was so short that we just told the guys to line up and play their best, Driscoll said. We always thought there would be situations where things would happen this season, but we didn’t think it would happen to that extent. I really appreciate my men for showing up every day and working hard. We had six games in and seven on the schedule, so that’s a win in itself.

Junior quarterback Ali Barry pitched for one touchdown and ran for another in victory for the Spartans, while David Brown Jr. added a touchdown reception. Kicker Michael Anderson added two extra points to the win.

The game started with a big defensive stop for the Spartans, who withstood a long drive from Somerset Berkley to hold the ball and get it back onto their own seven-meter line. While St. Marys didn’t get any points on the ensuing ride, the momentum stayed with the Spartans.

Finally, St. Marys broke through just before halftime. With the clock ticking in the second quarter, Barry hooked up with Jack Marks on a long pass to put the Spartans on the goal line. Barry did the rest from there, hitting a one-yard touchdown to put St. Marys ahead 7-0.

Somerset Berkley came back with a touchdown early in the second half, but Barry and the Spartans attack responded. With a 14-yard touchdown pass from Barry to Brown, St. Marys had a 14-6 lead en route to the fourth quarter.

Then the defense stepped in to seal it, as the group came up with a clutch goal-line standard with five minutes to play to get the ball back and seal the win.

I think for the past two weeks our defensive play has really been the difference for us, Driscoll said. We let go of some plays here and there, but the group never broke up and kept it going until the end. Guys on the defensive line like Jack Marks and Tommy Falasca really took it a step further, and perhaps the biggest game of the game was Derick Coulanges’ fourth down-stop effectively sealing it for us.

St. Marys closes the shortened season 4-2. With a young squad and some key contributors returning this fall, it’s an exciting time to be a Spartan.

Even on the bus back home, some of the younger boys were excited to be back at work with conditioning in a few weeks, Driscoll said. August will be there before we know it, and it’s great to see our young group thrilled. We have gained a lot of experience this year and hopefully we can take those lessons into the next season.





