Sports
Guilford Girls’ Track wins against Cheshire; Softball, Boys’ Tennis Notch Two Victories
By By Dean Bibens • 4/26/2021 4:00 AM EST • Last Updated 4/26/2021 3:30 PM
Outdoor track for girls
The Guilford girls’ outdoor track team faced Cheshire on April 22 and recorded a 89.5-61.5 victory against the Rams. The Grizzlies improved with the win to 2-0.
Guilford’s 4×800 relay team of senior Moira Kellaher, sophomore Alexa Suchy, sophomore Clara Laughlin and junior captain Julia Antony finished in first place (10: 46.1) on the line. The 4×100 relay of sophomore Kailyn Scott, sophomore Ava Pascarella, freshman Maddie Antony and sophomore Eliza Hastings also finished in first place (57.6).
Senior Zoe McClure claimed first place in the long jump (13-8.5) and the triple jump (30-6) for the Grizzlies. Guilford also took first place from Scott in the 400 (68.9), Kellaher in the 800 (2: 58.9), Suchy in the 1600 (5: 50.9) and Julia Antony in the 3200 (11:24) , 4). Sophomore Jadyn Weik won the high jump (4-6), while sophomore Nora Amer took first place for the discus (58-7) in the win.
Outdoor track for boys
The Guilford boys’ out-of-court team lost 99-28 to Cheshire on April 22. The Grizzlies are now 0-2 on the year.
Junior Carson Tosta took first place in the 300 with a time of 47.3 seconds ahead of Guilford. Fellow junior Thomas Gregory finished first in the 800 with a score of 2: 14.4.
Softball
The Guilford softball-team won two of the four games last week and moved to 2-6 this spring.
On April 19, the Grizzlies defeated Branford 12-0 in five innings. Senior Carissa Ross, sophomore Charlotte Martocci, and freshman Anna Fagan each had a few hits in the win. Senior captain Ema Signore and Fagan combined had only two hits in five innings in Guilford’s first win of the season.
Three days later, Guilford organized West Haven and lost 14-7. Senior captain Jill Batick went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, while freshman Sophia Meade was 2-for-3 for the Grizzlies.
The next day Guilford defeated Hillhouse 21-1 in a road race. Ross and junior Allie Petonito led the Grizzlies with three hits each.
On April 24, the Grizzlies played Lyman Hall on the road and lost a close contest with a 3-2 final. Batick was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Petonito and sophomore Sam Green each had two hits.
Basketball
The Guilford baseball team advanced to 1-5 after two recent losses.
The Grizzlies took a home loss 14-1 against Notre Dame-West Haven on April 22. Two days later, the Grizzlies organized Shelton and lost 4-2.
Tennis for boys
The Guilford boys’ tennis team improved to 2-3 by taking victories in two of the three matches last week.
On April 19, the Grizzlies faced Shelton 7-0. Senior Walker Mulligan won 6-0, 6-0; junior Dominic Dadak achieved a 6-4, 6-1 victory; senior captain Ronan McDermott won a 6-1, 6-1 decision; and senior captain Ethan DeAngelo recorded a 6-1, 6-0 victory for Guilford in the singles competition. On the doubles, sophomores Patrick Zhang and Max Banning scored 6-3, 6-1; junior Luke Robbins and sophomore Sean Johnson won 6-1, 6-3; and juniors Ben Kellner and Nick Meeks recorded a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
The next day, Guilford suppressed North Haven 7-0. The Grizzlies then recorded a 4-0 loss to Fairfield Prep on April 23.
Tennis for girls
The Guilford girls’ team lost two of its three games last week and moved to 3-3 this season.
On April 19, the Grizzlies recorded a 4-3 loss against North Haven. Freshman Kallie Kagan took a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 3 singles, while freshman Molly Peterson won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 4 singles to Guilford. The No. 1 doubles team of senior Veronica Zimmer and freshman Kendall Mulligan took a 6-4, 6-1 victory.
A day later, Guilford traveled to Cheshire and won a 5-2 decision over the Rams. Senior Hannah Dietzko recorded a 6-1, 6-2 on No. 1 singles, while senior Emma Mullett was victorious on No. 2 singles and won with the final score of 6-0, 7-6 (7-4). Kagan recorded a 6-1, 6-0 victory and Peterson claimed a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Zimmer and senior captain Kiera Stankewich took the victory over No. 1 in the doubles, with the final score 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Guilford finished the week with a 6-1 loss to Amity on April 24.
Lacrosse for boys
The Guilford boys’ lacrosse team won one goal a few times last week and moved to 0-5 this year.
On April 22, Guilford dropped a 7-6 decision against Shelton. Seniors Thomas Ring and Aiden McDermott both scored two goals in the defeat.
On April 12, Guilford faced Simsbury and was eliminated 10-9.
Boys golf
The Guilford boys’ golf team suffered two defeats last week and are now 1-2 on the year.
On April 20, the Grizzlies recorded a 169-182 road loss to Cheshire at Farms Country Club. Junior Miguel Pearce finished with a score of 42 for Guilford. Senior Peter Keanna (45), sophomore Leo Hergan (47) and senior Shea Thibault (48) rounded out the score for the Grizzlies.
Three days later, Guilford won a 173-187 defeat to Notre Dame-West Haven in a home game at Madison Country Club. Pearce scored a 42, while senior Shane Markle got a 44 card for Guilford. Hergan finished with a 49 and senior Owen Angkatavanich scored a 52.
