Clemson wins 2021 ACC Mens Golf Championship with dramatic 3-2 win





MILTON, Georgia (TheACC.com) Clemson claimed the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Mens Golf Championship at the Capital City Clubs Crabapple Course on Monday with a dramatic 3-2 come-from-behind win over Florida State. It is the Tigers 11th overall men’s golf title, 10th under head coach Larry Penley and the first since 2016. What a great day, said Penley, who is retiring at the end of this season. We’ve been fighting all day and there’s a big lesson in it. You never give up. At one point we were in four games and all squarely in one, but we just kept fighting and fighting and fighting. I am really proud of what we did today. I just knew if we could stay there long enough we might find a way to make something happen and that’s what happened. Clemson never led until Zack Gordon’s 20-foot birdie putt hit the 21st hole (No. 3) to win the championship. the 20 holes for Gordon’s match-winning putt. Gordon’s birdie was the only birdie a Clemson player made during the entire championship on hole # 3 (26 tries). The Tigers trailed 2-0 after Florida State won points over Brett Roberts 5 & 4 over Turk Pettit and Frederik Kjettrups 1UP over Colby Patton. Roberts, who secured the Seminoles spot in the semifinals against North Carolina on Sunday, continued his excellent play on Monday, winning four holes on the first nine and three consecutive holes of No. 9-11 to win. Kjettrup won holes 9-11 to take a 3UP lead before Patton attacked late and won numbers 16 and 17 to narrow the lead to one. Kjettrup responded with an up-and-down from the back of the difficult 18th hole to give the Seminoles a 2-0 lead. At the time, Clemson was leading in one game and two others were tied. Kyle Cottam got the Tigers’ first flag on the board with a 2 & 1 win over Vincent Norrman, and Cottam took a bird’s-eye view of No. 12 and No. 14 to take a 2UP lead that he never again gave up. With Gordon and Porters’ match going into extra holes, the combination of Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman and FSU’s John Pak, two of the top 10 players in the country, landed on the 18th hole. putt par to claim and win 1UP and send spectators to the front nine to watch the final group. Gordon, who three-put the 18th green, had a put slip on number 2 that would have won him. Both players hit the green at No. 3 and with Gordon just outside Porter, he was the first to putt for the win. Clemson’s last ACC men’s golf title came in stroke play competition in 2016. A new ACC Championship format this year included 54 holes of stroke play with the top four teams moving up to match play in an effort to mirror NCAA competition. On Sunday, Clemson defeated NC State and Florida State beat North Carolina to set up today’s final match. The regional selections of the NCAA men’s golf will be announced on Golf Channel on Wednesday, May 5 at 2 p.m. There are six regionals, three of which have 13 teams and 10 individuals and three have 14 teams and five individuals. The top five teams and the low person who is not part of a progressive team from each regional site will advance to the final place. The ACC has four teams that rank in the top 10 Golfstats rankings, including No. 2 Florida State, No. 4 Clemson, No. 5 Wake Forest, and No. 10 NC State. North Carolina ranks No. 17 and 10 of the leagues. 12 teams are in the top 37. 2021 ACC Men’s Golf Championship – Final match play

Clemson def. Florida State, 3-2

Frederik Kjettrup (FSU) def. Colby Patton (Clemson), 1UP

Zack Gordon (Clemson) def. Greyson Porter (FSU), 21 holes

Brett Roberts (FSU) def. Turk Pettit (Clemson), 6 and 5

Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson) def. John Pak (FSU), 1UP

Kyle Cottam (Clemson) defeats. Vincent Norrman (FSU), 2 and 1







