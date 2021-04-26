Pat Cummins donates $ 50,000 to COVID-ravaged India

Pat Cummins is donating $ 50,000 to help India fight a Covid-19 crisis that has gripped the country. Photo: Instagram / Getty

Australian cricket star Pat Cummins has captured the hearts of a nation after an incredible pledge to help India fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fast bowler – who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League – has revealed he is donating $ 50,000 for medical supplies for India, as they try to contain the outbreak of the virus.

India has been gripped by a worrying Covid crisis, with new cases of more than 300,000 people a day in the past week – the worst rate in any country since the start of the global pandemic.

Hospitals have been inundated across the country and medical supplies are in demand, with the country having registered a total of nearly 17 million Covid cases.

Cummins says he has grown to love the country he currently lives in and cannot stand idly by while those around him suffer.

“To know that so many people are suffering so much right now makes me very sad,” the Australian Test vice captain said on social media.

His donation to the PM CARES Fund goes to the much needed oxygen supply for coronavirus patients in the overwhelmed hospitals in India.

“It’s easy to feel helpless at times like this. I’ve certainly felt that lately,” said Cummins.

“But I hope that by making this public appeal, we can all channel our emotions into actions that will bring light to people’s lives.

“I know my donation doesn’t fit much into the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone.”

Cummins, who will remain in India for now, called on other IPL players to contribute.

“And everyone around the world who has been touched by the passion and generosity of India,” said the fast bowler.

His Twitter post has been liked over 350,000 times, shared more than 100,000 times, and generated thousands of responses.

Cummins stays while others leave India

Cummins was bought by Kolkata for a record $ 3.1 million at an IPL auction in December 2019.

The IPL continues in a COVID-safe bubble, and Cummins took note of the discussion as to whether it was appropriate to keep playing as the crisis deepened.

He said he had been told the Indian government believed the IPL was giving the country a few hours’ respite at a difficult time.

Meanwhile, fellow Australian players include Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson exiting the IPL as COVID-19 infections rise to unprecedented levels in India.

Australian bowler Andrew Tye is one of several players to leave India amid the worsening coronavirus crisis. Photo: Getty Images

Tye was flown out of India on Sunday night after requesting the release of the Rajasthan Royals for personal reasons amid growing unrest over the path back to Australia.

Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Monday that leg spinner Zampa and paceman Richardson had been allowed to return home for personal reasons.

The Australian government, which has already reduced passenger numbers from India, plans to discuss a temporary ban on all repatriation flights.

