Sports
Pat Cummins donates $ 50,000 to COVID-ravaged India
Australian cricket star Pat Cummins has captured the hearts of a nation after an incredible pledge to help India fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fast bowler – who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League – has revealed he is donating $ 50,000 for medical supplies for India, as they try to contain the outbreak of the virus.
India has been gripped by a worrying Covid crisis, with new cases of more than 300,000 people a day in the past week – the worst rate in any country since the start of the global pandemic.
‘SHEER MADNESS’: Cricket world run over 37 in disbelief
‘ABSOLUTE JOKE’: Cricket Australia devastated over Travis Head ‘shame’
Hospitals have been inundated across the country and medical supplies are in demand, with the country having registered a total of nearly 17 million Covid cases.
Cummins says he has grown to love the country he currently lives in and cannot stand idly by while those around him suffer.
“To know that so many people are suffering so much right now makes me very sad,” the Australian Test vice captain said on social media.
His donation to the PM CARES Fund goes to the much needed oxygen supply for coronavirus patients in the overwhelmed hospitals in India.
“It’s easy to feel helpless at times like this. I’ve certainly felt that lately,” said Cummins.
“But I hope that by making this public appeal, we can all channel our emotions into actions that will bring light to people’s lives.
“I know my donation doesn’t fit much into the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone.”
Cummins, who will remain in India for now, called on other IPL players to contribute.
“And everyone around the world who has been touched by the passion and generosity of India,” said the fast bowler.
His Twitter post has been liked over 350,000 times, shared more than 100,000 times, and generated thousands of responses.
Cummins stays while others leave India
Cummins was bought by Kolkata for a record $ 3.1 million at an IPL auction in December 2019.
The IPL continues in a COVID-safe bubble, and Cummins took note of the discussion as to whether it was appropriate to keep playing as the crisis deepened.
He said he had been told the Indian government believed the IPL was giving the country a few hours’ respite at a difficult time.
Meanwhile, fellow Australian players include Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson exiting the IPL as COVID-19 infections rise to unprecedented levels in India.
Tye was flown out of India on Sunday night after requesting the release of the Rajasthan Royals for personal reasons amid growing unrest over the path back to Australia.
Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Monday that leg spinner Zampa and paceman Richardson had been allowed to return home for personal reasons.
The Australian government, which has already reduced passenger numbers from India, plans to discuss a temporary ban on all repatriation flights.
with AAP
Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that explores the often brutal mental toil that elite athletes go through in pursuit of greatness:
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]