Class of 2022 top-50 Dasan McCullough flips from Ohio State to Indiana – The Daily Hoosier





Running backs coach Deland McCullough will now have all three of his sons play with him at IU. Class of 2022 top-50 prospect Dasan McCullough has flipped his promise from Ohio State to Indiana, he announced on Sunday. The four-star McCullough announced his decision on his Twitter page. I'm staying at home, Dasan said in a statement on Twitter. This is a unique opportunity that I refuse to pass up. The chance to play with the man I looked up to all my life is really great along with the chance to play with my best friends Daeh who has the chance to be special and I get the chance to watch and and my oldest brother, Deland, is just the reason why I wear number 1 on my jersey and keep playing the game. "Just went triple platinum," he said, referring to becoming the third McCullough to sign up to play for the Hoosiers. Just went Triple Platinum. #LEO pic.twitter.com/XJOkbK4PiV – Dasan Mccullough (@ Dasan2022) April 25, 2021 Dasan's decision comes just a day after his brother Deland II announced his transfer from Miami, Ohio to Indiana, and just weeks after his 2023 class of brother Daeh announced his verbal commitment to IU. The opportunity to play with my brothers is huge! he told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports on Sunday. Both my brothers and I under my father. I know what it's like to play with both and that's something that's huge for me on the next level and a blessing that doesn't happen often. When Deland McCullough returned to Bloomington to take over the running backs coaching position, Dasan insisted he was locked in with his commitment to the state of Ohio. Ultimately, the call to stay home and play with his family was too strong. This is where I grew up, it's like home to me, Dasan told 247Sports. It's an area where I lived a few years earlier and was clearly back now, that's a big part of it. I already know what the culture is and what the community is like. The six-foot Dasan becomes the highest-rated recruit in IU football history. He is the number 50 player in the class of 2022, the number 6 athlete and the number 1 player in the state of Indiana. His brother Deah was previously IU's highest-rated recruit ever. Dasan and Daeh attend Bloomington South High School. Dasan had listings of the best of the best, including Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, and Notre Dame. Dasan will play linebacker in college and is likely to be widely used in pass coverage and blitz situations due to its history as a safety. He could also be used in the hybrid safety / linebacker husky position in Indiana's 4-2-5 schedule. He is the second linebacker in the 2022 two-man class in Indiana to join Kaiden Turner.







