Virginia men’s tennis wins ACC championship





It came down to the final court, but the Virginia Mens Tennis team dramatically won the ACC title on Sunday afternoon. The No. 1-seeded Hoos defeated No. 3 seed North Carolina, 4-3, to capture the program’s 13 ACC title and the first since 2017. Incredible tournament for the Wahoos, said head coach Andres Pedroso of the first title under his wing. We were really excited! Doubles was difficult. We got one point away from winning that colon. These guys responded like they have all year, so honor them. They have worked so hard and built a great culture. North Carolina took a 1-0 lead in the game thanks to the doubles, which meant that the Cavaliers would have to win four of the six singles games to take the win. UNC’s Brian Cernochs cruised to a win (6-0, 6-2) over Jeffrey von der Schulenburg at Court Two, giving the Heels a 2-0 lead. Virginia won the first set in all but two singles matches, setting them up for success. ACC Championship MVP, Carl Soderland narrowed the deficit to 2-1 with a quick 6-3, 6-0 win over Benjamin Sigouin at Court One, and Gianni Ross defeated Mac Kiger, 6-1, 6-4, at Court Six at knotting things. The Tar Heels regained the advantage shortly afterwards when Virginias Chris Rodesch fell to Court Three in straight sets. A win by Ryan Goetz over Court Five leveled the situation to 3-3, and all eyes were on the action at Court Four as Iaki Montes tried to take the win over Simon Soendergaard in the first year. Montes won the first set 6-4 and took a 5-2 lead in the second. Soendergaard broke Montes to make it 5-3, but then held on to reduce his lead to 5-4. That’s as close as UNC would come to forcing a third heat as Montes stung him with a laser to secure the title. The culture, the fraternity these guys have created over the past four years, I give them all the credit, Pedroso stated after the win. These guys support each other on the court, out of court, you name it. These guys are there for each other. That’s why they are so hard to beat. That’s what these guys do. It doesn’t matter if we lose the doubles point, it doesn’t matter if we win it. These guys know that the margin between winning and losing is paper thin in sports and collegiate athletics, so they came out and did what they did. Watch the highlights: Next, Virginia will see what seed they get in the upcoming NCAA tournament. As champions of the ACC, they get an automatic qualifier for the tournament (not that they would otherwise have missed it). The rest of the field will be announced on May 3rd, with the first and second rounds running from May 7-9.

