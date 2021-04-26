Those in power at Hockey Canada, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the province of Nova Scotia are getting well-deserved anti-aircraft gunfire as they conspire to get the kibosh at the premier event in women’s ice hockey, flummoxing players and frustrating fans of the game around the world.

Provincial officials canceled the event last week a day before 10 teams were due to arrive for a tournament that was due to start on May 6. According to ESPN, officials cited rising COVID-19 numbers reported in Nova Scotia last Wednesday alone.

Hockey Canada, which hosts the event which is held annually except for Olympic years, had no backup venue ready. Neither does the international federation. That left dozens of players isolated and tested for COVID-19 in preparation for a trip to Halifax and Truro, where they would be subjected to another eight-day quarantine, all dressed up and headed nowhere.

Those on the roster but not playing include North Readings Alex Carpenter and former Merrimack College assistant coach Kacey Bellamy.

A number of players expressing disappointment at a tournament that had been canceled for the second year in a row commented that the men’s side of the sport has not had the same luck. The U20 Junior World Championship was held in Edmonton in December and the U18 Boys’ Tournament is scheduled for this week in Texas.

Without pointing a finger and blaming as we can’t really compare our tournament venue to other tournaments, each government has its own guidelines so I definitely want to make that clear but I just find it really hard not to go to it from a gender point of view because it seems like a bit of a trend, Canadian forward Sarah Nurse told the CBC.

The US team captain, Kendall Coyne Schofield, was more blunt, telling ESPN that women’s hockey deserves even better.

Schofield described the Women’s World Championships as the Sports Stanley Cup and called the decision devastating. The US team has won the tournament for the past five years. It’s difficult in this situation knowing that the outcome could have been different if decisions had been made earlier, she said.

And while it is somewhat encouraging that Hockey Canada and the International Federation are considering alternative venues for a tournament later this year, it remains to be seen if every player ready to hit the ice this week will be available. As Schofield noted, many don’t make money from the sport and are kept away from work, school and their families for a month to participate.

Once a new location and dates are announced, it may be too little too late for some players.

Sure, there were bad omens about the practicalities of holding a hockey tournament without creating a superspreader event, especially in a country that has knocked back a recent COVID-19 boom, such as Canada.

The National Womens Hockey League, which played a shortened season in a bubble in upstate New York in February, canceled events early amid a COVID-19 outbreak. The last remaining games, including a championship, were finally held in Boston at the end of March. The Professional Womens Hockey Players Association, a competitive organization, has recently delayed its showcase matches due to COVID-19.

And the head coach of the US women’s national team, Salisburys Bob Corkum, recently stepped aside over concerns about COVID-19.

I was uncomfortable with the protocols, he told The Associated Press, without elaborating. He added that the team will not miss a beat, they are in good hands. A week later, the entire tournament was on ice.

That’s a sad outcome for a sport that, despite a long history and many great players, is still scraping for the recognition and imitation it deserves. While looking forward to a rescheduled tournament, you never know how much has been missed and what could be because the people in charge didn’t have foresight to have a backup plan in the midst of a pandemic.