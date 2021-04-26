Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels: Basic Lineups, Taveras Optional, Ohtani Pulling Double Duty





Los Angeles Angels (10-10) at Texas Rangers (9-13) Monday, April 26, 2021

7:05 p.m. CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof open Probably:

LAA: RHP Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.04 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-1, 4.64 ERA) Broadcast Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC Los Angeles Angels

TV: My13 KCOP

Radio: DONE Texas Rangers starting grid DH Willie Calhoun SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Joey Gallo 1B Nate Lowe CF Adolis García 2B Nick left handed LF David Dahl 3B Brock Holt C Jose Trevino Los Angeles Angels starting grid 2B David Fletcher P Shohei Ohtani CF Mike Forel 3B Anthony Rendon RF Jared Walsh LV Justin Upton 1B Albert Pujols SS José Iglesias C Kurt Suzuki Rangers Roster Moves LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang Contract Selected From Alternate Training Site. He will wear number 36

OR Leody Taveras opted for an alternative training location

1B / OR Ronald Guzmán went from 10 days to 60 days injured list Rangers injury report 10-day injured list Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation): The injury was announced less than two hours before Sunday’s game. To date there was no evidence of any damage.

The injury was announced less than two hours before Sunday’s game. To date there was no evidence of any damage. Khris Davis (grade 2 left quad strain): Davis is about a week from full medical approval.

Davis is about a week from full medical approval. Sam Huff (arthroscopic knee surgery): Huff was nearing the end of rehab due to his hamstring injury, but he squeezed his knee in the batting cage last week. Huff will undergo surgery on Wednesday to remove a “loose body” in his knee. He will be able to DH in about 8 weeks. 60 day injured list Matt Bush (right bending stress): Bush will rest for a week to six weeks, after which he will undergo an MRI. It seems that Bush can come back the fastest around the All-Star break.

Bush will rest for a week to six weeks, after which he will undergo an MRI. It seems that Bush can come back the fastest around the All-Star break. Ronald Guzmán (meniscus tear in right knee): Guzmán will undergo knee surgery at the end of the season on Wednesday.

Guzmán will undergo knee surgery at the end of the season on Wednesday. Jonathan Hernández (Operation Tommy John): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be set aside for about 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be set aside for about 12-14 months. José Leclerc (Tommy John operation): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be set aside for about 12-14 months. Other Rangers Injuries Josh Jung (left foot stress fracture): Jung is “pain free” and should soon be getting out of a walking shoe. The Rangers don’t expect Jung to return to the game action until late May or early June – longer than the original 6-8 week forecast. Promo Photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers READ MORE: El Bombi! Adolis García of the Rangers named AL Player of the Week READ MORE: Growing Pains: Rangers’ High Strikeout Totals A Concern READ MORE: South Side Sweep: Rangers, Arihara Trampled By White Sox Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for SI’s InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

Like ‘Inside The Rangers’ on Facebook







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos