The Karnataka State Cricket Association is gearing up for its share of IPL matches





Undisturbed by the rapidly penetrating rumors, the Karnataka State Cricket Association is preparing to host the latest edition of the Indian Premier League with a keen eye for the Covid climate in Bengaluru. Bengaluru, like every other city in the country, is suffering from a serious shortage of medical personnel, oxygen bottles and the necessary infrastructure to contain the second wave. At a time like this, the IPL seems like a trivial activity, especially when it requires medical attention. However, KSCA stressed that they would not need more than two local medical staff members during the course of the Bengaluru leg. We will have one or two doctors on hand to run tests on field personnel and other people in the ground, but BCCI’s medical team will be traveling with the franchises, so there’s no way we’ll use a lot of medical support, KSCA Treasurer and official spokesman Told Vinay Mruthyunjaya DH. As it stands now, we are preparing to host the games here. We have permission from the police and the BCCI Venue Team will arrive here later in the day to make sure everything is in order. A source in the BCCI said the medical team will keep the data in transit with the teams to ensure the bubble is not breached, but if the situation worsens, they will have a pre-quarantined medical team ready. The Bengaluru leg of the tournament kicks off May 9 with Chennai Super Kings facing Punjab Kings. The venue is set to host ten matches, none of which relate to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Santosh Menon, the KSCA’s secretary, revealed that although two site managers tested positive in the first round of testing, they have installed enough site managers in a biobubble as of Monday to ensure the playing field is taken care of. “The BCCI trustee started work on the field yesterday. Everything else that needs to be done is being done so that we are ready to host the IPL,” Menon assured. “We just have to wait for the government order to see how to handle the permissions, if necessary. Everyone is in a bubble, but some staff will have to move, so that’s one aspect we might need permission to do. . “

