Utah Football: Offensive line depth means a lot of competition for starting spots

As Utah offensive line coach Jim Harding builds his O-line in the 2021 season, he is grateful for the role Utes defensive line plays in the development of his players.

The biggest thing shown by the spring ball is competition. We faced an extremely good line of defense. That always means we have to perform every day, Harding said. With so many boys coming back, there has never been a chance for a child to pass a workout mentally or physically this spring. This development accelerates because these children know every day that they are playing against a very good line of defense. But there are guys good enough in this room to push for starting spots.

The depth of Utah’s offensive line can be seen in the depth map released into the jump ball at the left tackle (freshman Jaren Kump, backed by freshman Luke Felix-Fualalo); left guard (sophomore Braeden Daniels, supported by freshman Keaton Bills); center (junior Nick Ford, backed by senior Orlando Umana); Judge Guard (freshman Sataoa Laumea, supported by sophomore Johnny Maea) and right outfit (sophomore Simi Moala, supported by senior Bamidele Olaseni).

Quarterback Charlie Brewer praised the O-lines’ performance at the spring ball.

It’s a great group. Those guys play really well, he said. They have gotten better with every exercise. Under Nick’s guidance those guys play very hard. It’s a great unit.

Harding loves the mix of veterans and younger players he worked with this spring.

Because of how young we are, with the COVID year, Orlando and Bam are our only seniors and Nick Ford our only junior. Everyone is a sophomore and below. There’s a lot of depth and a lot of young depth, Harding said. Now if I were to say, we have eight or nine men on the attack line who can help us win, which is a good problem. That competition continues until the fall camp and the first week of the season.

Harding said the five games played last season, albeit under unusual circumstances, helped his group gain valuable experience, most notably Kump, who started all five games last season with a good tackle. It was Kumps’s first school football season after returning home from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil.

Kump continued his progression through spring training.

He’s doing very well. Certainly, like all our boys, we have things we need to improve. But he’s making a lot of progress and is more comfortable being more assertive in terms of calling, Harding said. There are a lot of things he saw in a game that we saw from our defense and his reactions are much faster. We think he will become a high-level player at this conference.

It’s a great group. Those guys play really well. They have gotten better with every exercise. Under the leadership of Nick (Ford), those guys play very hard. It’s a great unit. Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer

Olaseni was one of those linemen who improved during the spring, Harding said.

Most important to him now that he’s in his third year in the system, his mental errors have diminished quite a bit. His body weight is under control. He has done much better by doing what he asks of the field. He is now around 330. When he first came here, that was a problem for him. He competes against a really good line of defense every day. The two biggest things are his level of comfort in our system and his approach when he leaves our facility when it comes to his body weight is a huge difference in how he is performing at the moment.

Due to the depth Utah enjoys, Harding admitted that some players could explore other options with the transfer portal during the spring and summer.

To be fair, that’s something that concerns me with the youth in our room and the number of good players we have. What I’ve been trying to do this spring is it takes 10 or 12 people to get what we want done this season, Harding said. This can be due to injuries or persistent competition during the season. We talk about everyone who owns your role. Everyone plays an important role. Some guys may not necessarily like their role as it is now. But the great thing is, and I think the players believe this, the players decide who plays. Coach (Kyle) Whittingham and the rest of the staff aren’t interested in who’s playing. Our job is to play the best players. There is a camaraderie built in the attack room. I hope I’ve done that well enough that we can keep our linemen here. I think they all play an important role, not only this season, but also the future of the program.

Whittingham said he saw some degree of chemistry developing between the attack lines during the spring, but he added that chemistry was not the main priority.

The focus with the offensive line and every other position was that every player would improve fundamentally and technically. We’ve certainly seen that, Whittingham said. We did a lot of cross training with the O-line this spring with guys playing in different places so they can play in multiple places if we get an injury situation in the fall and they get pushed in there. Now the time to do things like that.

The process of strengthening the start group and helping them find chemistry together will take place in August.

Starting on Day 1 of Fall Camp, that’s the time, as soon as you can, to identify who those five starters will be and allow them to play the vast majority of those first 25 exercises together. We believe this is enough time for that unity to solidify. Same with the secondary, Whittingham said. The two units that really need to play together and start to think as one are the front line on offense and the secondary line on defense. Those are the two units that have to get used to playing side by side with each other. We feel that we have plenty of time for that in the fall. We’ve seen a little bit of that begin this spring, but again, the emphasis wasn’t on that. It’s not a schematic spring deal for us. We tried not to outdo each other offensively and defensively. We tried to make each individual player better. If we can do that, we will have a stronger foundation and a better foundation on which to build during the fall camp.