California, UCLA will compete in the Pac-12 Women’s Tennis Championship 2021





Semi-finals ladies No. 1 UCLA 4 v. No. 4 STATE OF ARIZONA 2 No. 1 seed UCLA advances to the Pac-12 Women’s Tennis Championships with a 4-2 win over the state of Arizona. UCLA will face CALIFORNIA in today’s Pac-12 Women’s Tennis Championship Final. The Bruins took the colon with Abi Altick / Elysia Bolton defeat Vs. Tereza Kolarova / Giulia Morlet (6-2) and Abbey Forbes / Jada Hart securing a 6-1 win Ilze Hattingh / Lauryn John-Baptiste. Annette Goulak extended UCLA’s lead with a 6-3, 6-1 win Domenik Turkovic. Arizona State fought back to tie the game on 2 points in singles. Lauryn John Baptist reports Elysia Bolton (6-2, 6-2) and Marianna Argyrokastriti followed by a win Sasha Vagramov (6-2, 6-4). The Bruins went on to finish the match with victories in 4th place Vivian Wolff about- Giulia Morlet (6-2, 7-6), and at number 1 with Abbey Forbes about- IIze Hattingh (7-6, 6-2). No. 3 CALIFORNIA 4 v.2 STANFORD 1 No. 3 seed CALIFORNIA advanced to the Pac-12 Women’s Tennis Championships after an impressive 4-1 win over No. 2 seed and four-time defending Pac-12 champion STANFORD. In today’s final, California faces UCLA. The Golden Bears secured the double point of the back of wins by Haley Giavara / Valentina Ivanov about- Michaela Gordon / Niluka Madurawe (6-2) and Anna Bright / Hanna Viller Moeller about- Arbuthnott / Blake with the same 6-2 margin. Playing in singles, in the number 1 place Haley Giavara reports Michaela Gordon (6-2, 6-3) to extend Californias’ lead to 2-0. Stanfords Sara Choy brought the cardinal to one point with a victory Hannah Viller Moeller (6-2, 6-4). California Jada Bui, with a (6-2, 4-6, 6-2) win Ana Geller, and Anna Bright, with a (7-6, 6-2) win Emma Higuchi, sealed victory for California. No. 1 UCLA 4 vs No. 4 ASU 2 DOUBLE: Abbey Forbes / Jada Hart, UCLA def. Ilze Hattingh / Lauryn John-Baptiste, ARIZONA STATE – 6-1 Vivian Wolff / Annette Goulak, UCLA v. Sammi Hampton / Marianna Argyrokastriti, ARIZONA STATE – 4-3 unf. Elysia Bolton / Abi Altick, UCLA defeats. Tereza Kolarova / Giulia Morlet, ARIZONA STATE – 6-2 Order of finishing: 3.1 SINGLES: Abbey Forbes, UCLA def. Ilze Hattingh, STATE OF ARIZONA – 7-6, 6-2 Jada Hart, UCLA v. Sammi Hampton, ARIZONA STATE – 6-2, 3-6, 3-3 unf. Elysia Bolton, UCLA v Lauryn John-Baptiste, ARIZONA STATE – 2-6, 2-6 Vivian Wolff, UCLA def. Giulia Morlet, ASU, 6-2, 7-6 Sasha Vagramov, UCLA opposed. Marianna Argyrokastriti, ASU – 2-6, 4-6 Annette Goulak, UCLA def. Domenika Turkovic, ASU 6-3, 6-1 Order of finishing: 5,6,4 No. 3 CALIFORNIA 4 v.2 STANFORD 1 Haley Giavara / Valentina Ivanov, CALIFORNIA def. Michaela Gordon / Niluka Madurawe, STANFORD – 6-2 Anna Bright / Hannah Viller Moeller, CALIFORNIA def. Emily Arbuthnott / Angelica Blake, STANFORD – 6-2 Jada Bui / Erin Richardson, CALIFORNIA v. Sara Choy / Emma Higuchi, STANFORD – 4-4 unf. Sequence of finishing: 1.2 SINGLES: Haley Giavara, CALIFORNIA def. Michaela Gordon, STANFORD – 6-2, 6-3 Valentina Ivanov, CALIFORNIA v Angelica Blake, STANFORD – 6-2, 4-6, 2-3 unf. Julia Rosenqvist, CALIFORNIA v. Emily Arbuthnott, STANFORD – 3-6, 6-0, 3-5 unf. Jada Bui, CALIFORNIA def. Ana Geller, STANFORD 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 Hannah Viller Moeller, CALIFORNIA v. Sara Choy, STANFORD 2-6, 4-6 Anna Bright, CALIFORNIA def. Emma Higuchi, STANFORD -7-6, 6-2 Order of finishing: 1,5,4

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos