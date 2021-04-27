John Wall’s season is reportedly over





John Wall’s first season in Houston is over. The Rockets close the veteran guard for the last 11 games of the season after he sustained a hamstring injury, Reports Shams Charania from the Athletic. The 15-46 Rockets have the worst record in the NBA and no motivation to rush back the oft-injured Wall of what’s reported as a “tweak” amid pointless basketball games. Wall was productive when available Wall, 30, ends the season averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 40.4% from the field and 31.7% from 3- point distance. He played in 40 of Houston’s 72 scheduled games. The 15-46 Rockets have no reason to rush the often-injured Wall back this season. (AP Photo / Andy Clayton-King) Will Wall stay in Houston? Wall arrived in Houston from Washington via an off-season trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Wizards. Prior to this season, Wall played his entire career with the Wizards. Due to multiple injuries, the five-time All-Star played in just 73 games over the course of three seasons before being traded to Houston in December. An Achilles tear cost him the entire 2019/20 season in Washington. When available this season, Wall’s production was largely in line with his career averages of 19 points, 9.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds over nine seasons in Washington. His shooting percentage took a hit from his previous field goal of 43.3%, while his absence from 32 of Houston’s games came as no surprise. The Westbrook deal preceded a complete rebuild in Houston, concluded by James Harden’s midseason trade to the Brooklyn Nets. Wall would be a better fit for a basketball game, but he still has two years and more than $ 91 million left on a contract that will make it difficult for him to act. More from Yahoo Sports:







