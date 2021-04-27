IPL: Kiwi cricket commentator Danny Morrison stays safe while COVID-19 holds India in its grip





“It will be interesting, because [former Australia batsman] Matthew Hayden and I are on a road trip. There are three cars with us commentators going to another biobubble in Bangalore and the fallen there clearly aren’t great either. “We stay in a bubble, can’t get out of the car and go straight to a hotel 4-5 hours down the road. “It will be fascinating to see how it goes.” Morrison left his family in Queensland in January and, if all goes well, will not return until the end of June, five months later. “That’s a challenge in itself,” he admits. “But for many of us who have several outlets, it becomes a routine. “For me it’s meditation or through training – I like swimming, I like going to the gym – reading … just having some kind of plan or strategy … immersing yourself in aromatic oils. “Of course it can get a bit monotonous, but just think how many people suffer and die. Over the years, having come here and seeing how hard it is, it undoubtedly gives perspective. “You just have to get on with it – there are people who are worse off.” Twenty-one Kiwis currently have IPL service: Blackcaps Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Mitch Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Adam Milne & Jimmy Neesham

Coaches Brendon McCullum, Kyle Mills, Chris Donaldson (trainer), Stephen Fleming, Shane Bond & James Pamment

Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket director Mike Hesson & Mumbai Indians head of scouting John Wright

Commentators Danny Morrison, Simon Doull & Scott Styris New Zealand has a travel ban on arrivals from India – including Kiwis returning home – that expires on Wednesday, but is likely to be extended given the worsening COVID-19 situation in the subcontinent.

