What the cancellation of Dasan McCulloughs means for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dasan McCullough was one of the leaders of the 2022 recruiting class of the Ohio State football teams and is now no longer a member after moving to Indiana.
He left class for the same reason that cornerback Devonta Smith eventually went to Alabama in the 2021 class: family.
Smiths was because of a connection with former Alabama running back and NFL MVP Shaun Alexander. McCulloughs is because the Hoosiers have his father Deland on the coaching staff; his older brother Deland II as an incoming defensive back; and his little brother Daeh committed in 2023.
OSU cannot compete with those factors. No school can do that.
The good thing for the Buckeyes is that, like last year at Smith, this decision comes with six months to Signing Day and gives them plenty of time to identify other options, even if those options may be limited.
It has long been anticipated that the state of Ohio could add a fourth linebacker by 2022 with McCullough, CJ Hicks and Gabe Powers already incarcerated. This allowed linebackers coach Al Washington to be picky about that last person if he wanted to add one more.
Only eight linebackers in the class have OSU offers, and only three remain undecided, the most important of which is Shawn Murphy, the No. 61 player and No. 2 linebacker in the country.
Murphys had a strong relationship with guys like Hicks for months, and while he hasn’t planned any official visits yet, Columbus is expected to be one of them. Adding him would once again give the class three top-100 linebackers, each serving a different defense goal. Murphy projects like a MIKE linebacker, Powers a WILL linebacker, and Hicks like a bullet.
Justin Medlock is the other linebacker who has every level of OSU momentum right now. Its crystal balls are split between the Buckeyes and Oklahoma. He is a lower-rated candidate as the No. 441 player and No. 13 in linebacker.
McCullough’s loss hurts the state of Ohio in its pursuit of the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. It has already been knocked out of the way after Georigas’ recent success.
This cancellation also pushes LSU forward as the Tigers have managed to stick around by clearing their state. Then there is Alabama, which enters the month of May with six commits and the No. 12 class in the country. Ultimately, the Crimson Tide will have its annual wave of commits putting them in the thick of it.
In a fight like that, every five-star and top-100 commit matters, putting heavy emphasis on winning Buckeyes, following the Buckeye Bash 2.0 on June 4th and even the weeks after, when many more are on the way. be a visitor.
Ohio State’s loss in 2022 puts the class at 10 commits for 221.84 points and an average star rating of 95.51.
Here’s a look at Ohio States 2022 recruitment classes:
