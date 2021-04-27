Tennis | A learning experience, says Ankita Raina





Player recalls exploits with Rutuja Bhosale at Billie Jean Cup.



The health of Indian women’s tennis has often reflected Ankita Rainas’ play, especially in the Billie Jean King Cup. It’s no surprise that 28-year-old Ankita played the best tennis of her career, in the World Group’s play-off match against Latvia in Jurmala. Chatting with Olympian Vishnu Vardhan on Instagram, Ankita, along with teammate Rutuja Bhosale, raved about the historic band’s enriching experience. Historical because India first reached this phase of the cup. It was an inspiring performance from Ankita as she tormented former World No. 5 and French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko before letting her escape to victory. A win, entirely possible as Ostapenko served to stay 4-5 in the decider in the game, would have catapulted Indian women’s tennis to a different sphere. Ankita put things into perspective. During crucial points or games, they played very solid and produced the winners. That’s why they are, where they are, Ankita said. Ankita also got the chance to expand the fight against former world number 11 Anastasija Sevastova. There is so much to learn. It was a great experience, said Ankita. Recognize Sania Sania Mirza has been a beacon for Indian women’s tennis with six Grand Slam titles, long-time world No. 1 in doubles and achieving a best career at No. 27 in singles and multiple medals for Asian Games. Both Ankita and Rutuja, who together with debutant Zeel Desai achieved a morale-boosting double victory in the dead rubber against Latvia, wholeheartedly acknowledged Sania’s great role. When I joined the team in 2013 as a 16-year-old, I was impressed by Sania. I still feel the same. When Ankita and Karman were playing, Sania explained things to us on the sidelines, Rutuja said.

