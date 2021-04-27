The table tennis title race has been thrown open with surprising wins and defeats | Lithgow Mercury





sports, local sports, The title race of the Lithgow Table Tennis Association Autumn Competition has been thrown wide open after the last regular season round played at the Old Trades Hall. The two undersides, Charolais and Grippers, comfortably beat the top pairing of Sharnie’s Boys and Smashes respectively, creating the prospect of a hard-fought playoff series. Sharnie’s Boys, after securing the Minor Premiership in the previous round, were expected to storm into the semi-finals with a win over third-seeded Charolais and they were looking good with an early 5-3 lead. Charolais responded with a 6-2 burst to advance 9-7 and by the singles completion, the match had ended an untouchable 14-9 break. The teams both won a double rubber 2-0 to see the final score at Charolais 16, Sharnie’s Boys 11. All Charolais side made solid contributions, with Pauline Wellfare leading 6-2, followed by Mark McAulay (5-2) and Kelly Gurney (3-5). Leon Rust was the only member of Sharnie’s Boys to make it in positive territory, playing three three-gamers for 5-4, while Sharnie Roberts finished 2-4 and Mick Wagner was well below his best 2-6. READ MORE: Smashes seemed to be causing more havoc on the Wooden Spoons Grapples when they took the opening rubber 2-1. Grippers, however, came to life, winning the next five rubbers by a combination of ten games against two to strangle the match at 11-4. Smashes couldn’t close the gap the rest of the way and Grippers enjoyed their second win of the season, 16-9. Riza Wiradi led the way for Grippers and placed a round-best 6-1, just ahead of Lou Kappos at 5-2, with Shane Eagle at 3-5. Smashes, represented by Linda Kappos (3-4), Matthew Kappos (3-5) and Peter Jaccoud (2-5), finished the season in a tie for second place with Charolais, but qualified for the Major Semi thanks to a superior 2- 1 head-to-head record. Endpoint Score: Sharnie’s Boys 26, Smashes 20, Charolais 20, Grippers 10. This week’s games: Major Semi-Finals; Sharnie’s Boys vs Smashes. Minor Semi-Final; Charolais v Grippers. Subscribing means more than just access to the website. Read the printed paper online, enter giveaways, and more for just $ 2 a week, cheaper than a cup of coffee. What are you waiting for? /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/219df1dc-94f6-4769-a661-5078a97b69c4.JPG/r0_54_4800_2766_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







