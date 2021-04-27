Won’t stop chasing UFC title dream, will fight again this year

Jorge Masvidal said on Monday he is feeling “great” and hopes to earn his way back to a new title after losing to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman by knockout on Saturday in the UFC 261 main draw.

Masvidal, 36, admitted there were brief moments when he thought of “retirement, or could I get the belt because if I don’t go for the belt, what am I doing here?” But he said those around him, especially his father, Jorge Masvidal Sr., and his coach, Mike Brown, were encouraging him to pursue his dream of winning a title.

“I thought about a few mistakes,” Masvidal told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. But your mind can be weak at those times, at its weakest.



But it only took me from a few minutes to an hour to talk to the people I trust most in the world. They said, ‘No, you still have this. The IV is still there. ‘You just have to arrange this and that. And you also have to win us over. They don’t say it’s forever. Those closest to me said to me get out of there next fight and prove I still have it. “

It was Masvidal’s second straight defeat as he competed for the Usman title, but it was his first defeat by knockout or technical knockout since 2008.

“I love this sport, I cannot retire without the belt,” said Masvidal. “I’m stubborn, I just want to give it as much as I can. I’m 36 years old, I still feel good, I still push myself in the gym and don’t get overwhelmed by the young guys, so why wouldn’t I? is it a run again? “

Masvidal said Usman had tricked him into thinking he would be shooting for a takedown on Saturday. But as Masvidal prepared his annihilation defense, Usman put a huge right hand on his jaw.

“I thought he wanted to take a shot, and by the time I realized it wasn’t a shot it was too late,” said Masvidal. “I misread the information. He sold it to me beautifully. From that moment I am a fan, because I love this sport so much. It was a great technique.”

During the interview, Masvidal praised Usman’s skills and admitted that Usman may be “bored beating me,” but said he wants another title round.

“I will definitely fight again this year; I have to,” said Masvidal. “I wanted to participate a lot. At least if I can get one [more] fight this year, I’ll be happy. If I can get two which is questionable that would be cool. “

One name that emerged as a possible opponent was Nick Diaz, who was in attendance on Saturday. Diaz has talked about avenging Masvidal’s victory over his brother, Nate Diaz, in November 2019. But Masvidal said he will take it easy for a while and not rush back.

“Nick is a stud. But I’m going to do it in my time, I don’t care who it is,” said Masvidal. “I’m not going to do that right now, but if Nick wants to fight by the end of this year, what can I say, I’m here.

“If you want to do the right thing for your brother, let’s go. I heard he wasn’t too keen on what I did to his little brother, and neither am I. I feel for Nick in that situation, I know what I would like to do if someone did that to my little brother. So let’s go. ‘