Sports
IPL Cricket can bring joy in the midst of Covid-19
As India continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting admitted the situation outside the IPL bubble is quite “grim” and appealed to players to keep talking about it to stay calm in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
Ricky Ponting: It’s tough and hard for players to be away from families
Large parts of India, including the cities where the IPL matches are scheduled, are in the throes of the raging pandemic, and despite concerns in several quarters, the BCCI is confident the tournament is safe as it will be held in a bio-safe set . -ups without crowds.
“This IPL, probably more than any other, is more about what’s happening outside than what’s happening here. We are probably the safest people in the country right now who are in the bubbles we find ourselves in, ”said Ricky Ponting in a Twitter video from Delhi Capitals.
“I constantly ask the boys every day at breakfast what the outside looks like, how the family is doing, (is) the family safe, (is) the family happy. That’s very important, ”said Ricky Ponting.
“It’s really important, we think about the extended family, not just us, but we need to talk about what’s going on outside because it’s kind of grim,” added Ricky Ponting.
The former Australian skipper believes the on-going IPL could bring “much joy” to the people of India.
“Even with the country in a situation, I think cricket can still bring a lot of joy to the people,” Ponting said. “So it’s important for us to do what we can as cricketers and as coaches and as a franchise to put on the best possible show to give the people something they would like to see,” added Ricky Ponting.
Ricky Ponting admitted that it is “difficult and difficult” for the players to get away from their families while living in the same city.
“It is difficult for the players to be away from their families. I can’t imagine … Even if I put myself in this situation, guys living in Chennai are really at home now, but can’t see their families, ”said Ricky Ponting.
“It must be incredibly difficult. So the more we can share these experiences, the better off we are. The people who are not from India, the more we can talk to the locals about what they are going through, the better we will be, ”he continued.
“We will keep our fingers crossed. And I hope people stay safe. That’s important to me: the players take the best possible care of their families, where they can from the outside, ”added Ricky Ponting.
He also believes that the IPL can bring “a lot of joy” to people in India, where a huge number of positive cases are reported daily. His franchise Delhi Capitals managed to chase eight runs in the Super Over to win the match against SRH after the scores tied after certain 40 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin would take a break from IPL 2021
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced that he will be taking a break from the ongoing IPL season as he wants to support his family who are currently fighting Covid-19. Ravichandran Ashwin played the match against SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Sunday and announced after the match that he would be taking a break from the ongoing IPL.
“I would take a break from this year’s IPL starting tomorrow. My family and extended family are fighting # COVID19 and I want to support them in these difficult times. I expect to play back if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals, ”tweeted Ashwin.
Ravichandran Ashwin played 5 games with a lonely scalp, scoring 7 runs. The Covid-19 pandemic has gripped India, with the country reporting more than 3,000,000 new cases every day. This is the most reported number of cases since the pandemic broke out in 2020.
