Cummins, Sooners Lead after 36 holes





HUTCHINSON, Kan.Redshirt senior Quade Cummins Birdie made his last hole of a 36-hole day to propel the best-ranked Oklahoma men’s golf team to a solo lead after two rounds of the Big 12 Championship on Monday. Cummins’ birdie putt, combined with his field-low 67 in the first round of the day, made him one of two players below par at the par-70 Prairie Dunes Country Club, as he shares the 36-hole lead with Bo from Oklahoma State. Jin. The Sooners lead the No. 3 Cowboys with one stroke and No. 6 Texas with seven 36-hole shots to play. “I played well today and did well not to give away many shots,” said Cummins. “The course is very tough, and the wind clearly takes it to another level, but to be honest I don’t look at the individual things that much. This week it’s all about helping the team win a championship and doing what I can. to help us achieve that goal. “ The Sooners (+17, 1st) posted scores of 291 and 286, finishing the day at 17-over-par with two days and 36 holes of excellent conference championship play. The Sooners’ 32 birdies on the day crossed the field and were the difference on Monday when Oklahoma secured one more birdie than Oklahoma State. Teams battled 40 mph gusts for all 36 holes as Prairie Dunes put teams through one of the toughest tests of the season. “Really proud of the way our boys fought today on a tough course in tough conditions,” said the head coach Ryan Hybl said. “We played well enough today to move forward in a good place, but there’s still a lot of golf to play here. Cummins (-1, T1), three-time All-American, level with teammate Logan McAllister for a field-high 10 birdies over the 36 holes. His opening round score of 67 (-3) balanced Anthony Kim for the third lowest Oklahoma round on Prairie Dunes since the tournament was first played on the Perry Maxwell course in 1997. The senior redshirt, leading the Sooners with 20 top-10 career ends, is looking for his first individual win. Logan McAllister joined Cummins in the top 10 after the junior posted a second round 69 (-1) to keep seventh in Tuesday’s third round. The Oklahoma City product counted six birdies in the afternoon to jump the scoreboard and compete for the fourth top-10 finish of his career. After firing a 6-over 76 in the morning round, Patrick Welch carded a 73 (+3) to go to tie for 16th place in Prairie Dunes. The Haskins Watch List honoree opened his afternoon with a clean nine, sinking eight pars and a birdie to grab a second-round lead for Oklahoma. Garett Reband (+11, T23) was in the top 10 after a first round score of 72 (+2), but the All-American dropped to 23 after a 9-over 79 in the afternoon. Redshirt senior Jonathan Brightwell (+16, T41) posted a 2-over 72 in the second round to keep his day steady and advance to the 41st after 36 holes. The highest-placed Sooners hit off with Bedlam enemy No. 3 Oklahoma State in Tuesday’s third round from 8am. Live scores can be found on Golfstat.com. Spectators are permitted based on local / national guidelines, which are subject to change. Spectators are requested to wear masks and follow physical distance protocols, including staying at least 15 meters away from student athletes, coaches and other team personnel. Spectators must also keep their distance from tee boxes and greens. The event is free of charge.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos