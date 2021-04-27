IPL hit by player exodus as Covid cases increase | Cricket News







Ashwin, who showed up for Delhi Capitals on Sunday night against Sunrisers Hyderabad in his hometown of Chennai, announced his decision on Twitter. I would take a break from this year’s IPL starting tomorrow. My family and extended family are fighting # COVID19 and I want to support them in these difficult times. I expect to play back if things go in the right direction. Thanks Delhi Capitals, read Ashwin’s tweet. I would take a break from this year’s IPL starting tomorrow. My family and extended family are fighting https://t.co/PupcOxA4Ed – Stay at home, stay safe! Take your vaccine (@ ashwinravi99) 1619379917000 NEW DELHI: Like the brutal second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues unabated, four players withdrew from the running Indian Premier League IPL ) on Monday. While Ravichandran Ashwin is the first Indian cricketer to do this this season, Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals), Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson (Royal Challengers Bangalore) flew back to Australia.Ashwin, who showed up for Delhi Capitals on Sunday night against Sunrisers Hyderabad in his hometown of Chennai, announced his decision on Twitter. I would take a break from this year’s IPL starting tomorrow. My family and extended family are fighting # COVID19 and I want to support them in these difficult times. I expect to play back if things go in the right direction. Thanks Delhi Capitals, read Ashwin’s tweet. It is learned that Ashwin was distracted from the start of the IPL because of the COVID-19 situation at his home. His wife and children were not with him in the bubble in Mumbai. Sources told TOI that he tried to put on a brave front for two weeks. It was wise of him to travel with the team to Chennai in a bubble so that he would not risk contracting the virus.

Last year, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina had withdrawn from the tournament in the UAE.

Tye stated that he feared being left out in Australia as India is on the red list by most countries. There were a number of reasons, but the main one was with the situation starting to happen at home in Perth with many cases in hotel quarantine coming from India, Tye told SEN radio from Doha on Monday. He also cited bubble fatigue as a contributing factor, adding that his fellow Australians in the IPL inquired about his travel arrangements.

CA, ECB supervisory players

Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have decided not to hit the panic button just yet, with many of their centrally contracted players playing in the IPL. CA and Australian Cricketers Association are in regular contact with Australian players, coaches and commentators participating in the IPL, which is conducted under strict biosafety protocols, an official release said. We will continue to listen to feedback from the people on the ground in India and the advice of the Australian Government. Our thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time, it added.

It is possible that the CA will arrange a charter flight for its players after the IPL, as they must prepare for a tour of the West Indies in June. It has also been learned that a majority of Australian players are willing to play the entire tournament.

English batsman Liam Livingstone left the Rajasthan Royals camp last week, but ECB sources said no other player has raised any concerns about staying until the end of the IPL. We will continue to monitor and work with players on an individual basis. It will be a decision that will be made by each individual. Our thoughts are with the people of India in these troubled times, an ECB spokesman said.

Maximum number of guests

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has decided to ramp up the Covid-19 messaging campaign during the IPL. The board has sent a message to all stakeholders, including players and broadcasters, to place additional emphasis on sending messages on Covid-19 protocols. BCCI is in constant contact with the government. If anything needs to be revised or if the board can do a little more to help in the fight against the virus, BCCI will do so, a BCCI official told TOI.

BCCI has also limited the number of guests allowed in stadiums. So far, 200 guests, including franchise and BCCI guests and government officials, are allowed to watch the games at the venues. The board has announced that there will be no more than 75 guests in the stadiums where there is a spate of Covid business in the city. Now only 20 of each franchise are allowed, the official said.

The board tries to vaccinate players

The BCCI is trying to organize a vaccination program for its players. The board is in talks with various authorities to have the players themselves vaccinated during the IPL before a jumbo squadron leaves for England after the IPL.







