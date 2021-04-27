DePaul men’s tennis wins the first Big East title, securing his berth for NCAA Tournament





Travis Bell / Big East DePaul junior Vito Tonejc won his doubles and singles matches in the semifinals on Sunday.

The DePaul men’s tennis program has previously had a number of close calls in the Big East Tournament. The Blue Demons have won the championship game three times, but each time they failed at the last hurdle. On Monday, DePaul won his first men’s tennis Big East title after beating St. Johns 4-3. The championship came down to the final between DePauls Luke Wassenaar and St. Johns Evan Felcher. Wassenaar took the first set 7-5 and then Felcher won the second set 6-2. But in the last set, both players broke each other’s service, several long rallies and four match points for Felcher But Wassenaar was able to stay alive by winning all those points and regaining momentum on his side. He would win the next two points to secure the crucial third set for his team. At the end of the tournament, Wassenaar was named the Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player. He won all his games in the conference tournament. All day long saw both teams trade points and kept very close range. DePaul won the crucial doubles to start the afternoon. To secure the only doubles point, a school must win two of the three doubles matches. DePaul and St. Johns split the first two matches, meaning the combination Christopher Casati and Boris Spanjaard had to win their match before DePaul would take the doubles. They did just that, giving the Blue Demons some room for mistakes in singles. However, St. Johns fought back after losing the first singles match won by DePauls Vito Tonejc. The Red Storm won the next two singles points to tie the championship at 2-2. Spaniard won his match in two sets, putting the Blue Demons one point away from winning the title. But St. Johns kept fighting and managed to win the sixth game to split everything 3-3. That was when Wassenaars’ match with Felcher got even bigger, with the winner of that match giving their team the Big East title and an automatic berth for the NCAA tournament. It was Wassenaar who emerged victorious after four match points in the third set. Head coach Matt Brothers has been with DePaul since 2007 and has led the men’s tennis team to three previous appearances in the Big East Championship, but this is his first conference title. The 15-6 Blue Demons get a few weeks off before heading to Orlando for the NCAA tournament, which takes place May 16-28.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos