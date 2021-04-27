Three seniors plan for years as graduate transfers

Attackers Kevin ONeil 21, Dante Palecco 21 and Tyler Welsh 21 want to make the most of their final season of NCAA to qualify as graduate transfers to the University of Connecticut, Sacred Heart University and Long Island University respectively.

Credit to Yale Athletics

When you walk through the tunnel and hit the ice in front of an electric crowd at Ingalls Rink, you get the feeling that Yale hockey players can enjoy almost every weekend during the winter season. While the COVID-19 pandemic has robbed them of reliving this experience, senior forwards Kevin ONeil 21, Dante Palecco 21 and Tyler Welsh 21 are trying to make the most of their final season of NCAA eligibility as graduate transfers to University of Connecticut, Sacred Heart University, and Long Island University, respectively.

In February, the Ivy League granted senior athletes a one-time waiver that would allow them to compete as graduate students during the 2021-22 season at their respective Ancient Eight institution. Despite this historic gesture, many Yale athletes expressed confusion about the announcement, which was released after 50 Yale graduate programs and all but one professional schools closed their application. Palecco, ONeil and Welsh were no exception.

I would have been delighted to come back here and get another year with my teammates, Palecco said. I joined Yale primarily because I believe in what they preach and wanted to be a part of this brotherhood, and I would do anything to extend those past four years. [The announcement] seemed like an empty gesture.

Welsh shared similar sentiments, spreading the news of his disappointment with the league’s handling of the situation.

If we had forewarned in advance when canceling our season in November that they would allow athletes an extra year, that would have helped a lot. Welsh said.

In a tweet On February 11, ONeil stated that while he thought the waiver was a nice gesture, he still wondered if Yale would provide exceptions to the deadline for athletes who sign up for these programs. At least one Yale program did, the MBA program at the School of Management.

Although they’ve already laced their skates as Bulldogs for the last time, all three players got the chance to play a super senior season outside of Yale.

ONeil who starts from Blue and White with 17 goals, 27 assists and three ECAC All-Academic Team selections will now wear the same colors at the University of Connecticut. The 5-foot-11-inch, 180-pound right winger joins the Huskies with 94 NCAA games already to his credit. ONeil was also listed as one finalist for ECAC Hockeys 2020-21 Student-Athlete of the Year Award.

According to Daniel Connolly of The UConn Blog, the Pierson College physics major is expected to make an immediate contribution to the UConn team.

ONeil will also be a veteran of great gaming experience, something the Huskies missed, Connolly wrote in an article published on March 23.

Fellow winger Palecco also plans to stay in Connecticut to pursue his hockey career and continue his education.

At Sacred Heart University, Palecco said he will strive to win a championship title while also working towards a master’s degree in wealth management and finance. The New Jersey native told the News that he was drawn to the Pioneers by their previous success and by the clear excitement from the coaching staff about their future plans for the team.

That was something I wanted to be a part of, so it made sense to help them as best I could, Palecco explained.

In his last three seasons with Yale, Palecco racked up a total of 26 points in 91 appearances, while also picking up an ECAC All-Academic Team roster during his second campaign.

For Palecco’s roommate, Welsh, next season will bring both a new challenge and a sense of familiarity.

It is the first time since his time in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Victoria Grizzlies that Welsh has put on the same jersey as his younger brother Nolan at Long Island University.

I am very excited to join my brother at LIU, Welsh wrote to the news in an email. That was one of the main reasons I chose there. I think it will be a cool experience to play on the same line as him.

In addition to reuniting with his brother, the 5-foot-10-inch, 175-pound Welsh is also looking forward to getting more Ice Age in a highly competitive schedule and coming in as the leader for the sophomore program. As an older player who has dressed for 93 matches and skated the Bulldogs top line during the 2019-2020 season, the Welsh experience will have an impact on the LIU squad, which is mostly underclass. As for academics, Welsh plans to pursue a master’s degree in data analysis and business intelligence.

While their future endeavors will take Palecco, ONeil and Welsh out of New Haven, the ties and lessons learned from their time at The Whale will not be soon forgotten.

I’ve certainly grown as a player since coming to Yale, Welsh explained. I moved from my first few freshmen to the lineup and grew into bigger roles on the team every year.

For Palecco, the opportunities and sense of brotherhood he has acquired over the past four years are, among other things, what he will always be grateful for.

He described to the News what an honor and privilege it was to don the blue and white jersey and compete with his brothers on Saturday night.

It makes the days a lot better when you know you’re going to the rink with a group that is bought-in and likes to be together, Palecco noted. These guys are like brothers to me and hopefully we’ll be friends forever.

Long Island University (3100), Sacred Heart University (6102, 661 AHA) and the University of Connecticut (10112, 10102 Hockey East) all participated in the 2020-21 season.