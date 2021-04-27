Tuesday calendar | Calendar | joplinglobe.com





TODAY JOPLIN: Kiwanis Club meeting, 11:45 am to 1 pm, Twin Hills Country Club, 2019 S. Country Club. Will have a new program every week. Lunch Cost: $ 13. Details: 417-483-6089. JOPLIN: Mental Illness Support Meetings, 6:30 pm, NAMI Joplin, 1601 S. Wall. The groups include connection support and family support. Details: 417-781-6264. JOPLIN: Anonymous Co-Dependents, 5:45 PM, St. Philips Episcopal Church, 706 S. Byers. Details: 417-673-8313. JOPLIN: Civil Air Patrol, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, General Aviation Building, Joplin Regional Airport. The group is open to anyone aged 12 or older. Details: 417-529-5251. WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 4-7 pm, 106 E. Tracy. Products include fresh local produce, pastries and meals. Details: 417-438-5833. WEDNESDAY PITTSBURG, CAN .: Pittsburg Farmers Market, 4 to 6 pm, 11th and Broadway. Details: 620-231-8310. THURSDAY CARTHAGE: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 5:30 pm, 2209 Benjamin Drive. Membership is required for free ongoing meetings. Details: 417-358-7057. CARTHAGE: Take Off Pounds Sensibly 1157 meeting, 10-11 am, First Baptist Church, 631 S. Garrison. The weigh-in starts at 9.30 am. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 785-760-5112. COLUMBUS, CAN .: Columbus Farmers Market, 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM, 202 N. East. Seasonal produce, pasture meats, pastries, honey, spa products and more. Monthly music, children’s activities, cooking demonstrations and food trucks. Details: 620-674-1459. JOPLIN: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Royal Heights Methodist Church, 1612 Euclid. The weigh-in starts at 9:00 am. First meeting free, continued meetings require membership. Details: 417-623-6172. JOPLIN: Bingo, 6:45 PM, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 534, 110 N. Veterans Way. Proceeds will go to local veterans. Details: 417-623-5174. JOPLIN: Wind in the Willows, 7:30 PM, Black Box Theater, MSSU campus. Presented by MOSO Theater. Tickets: $ 15. Details: 417-625-3044. WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 11am to 2pm, 106 E. Tracy. Items include fresh local produce, pastries, meals and more. Details: 417-438-5833. FRIDAY JOPLIN: Wind in the Willows, 7:30 PM, Black Box Theater, MSSU campus. Presented by MOSO Theater. Tickets: $ 15. Details: 417-625-3044. SATURDAY CARTHAGE: Art class for all ages, noon to 2 pm, Cherrys Custom Framing and Art Gallery, 311 S. Main St. Cost: $ 30. Details: 417-358-2707. JOPLIN: Table Talk Toastmasters, 8 p.m., Keller Williams Realty in Southwest Missouri, Seventh, and Florida. The professional development group meets to improve communication and leadership skills. Information: 417-986-5835, tabletalk [email protected] JOPLIN: Weight Watchers, 9 p.m., The Light at Joplin, 2501 E. 20th. Membership is required for free ongoing meetings. Details: 800-651-6000. JOPLIN: Joplin Empire Market, 10am to 2pm, 931 E. Fourth St. Offers farm fresh produce, freshly baked breads and pastries, local honey, gourmet food trucks, live music, craft items, and more. Details: 417-501-9649, joplinempiremarket.com. JOPLIN: Wind in the Willows, 7:30 PM, Black Box Theater, MSSU campus. Presented by MOSO Theater. Tickets: $ 15. Details: 417-625-3044. WEBB CITY: Webb City Farmers Market, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, Market Pavilion, 106 E. Tracy. Producing, breakfast, music and more. Details: 417-438-5833. WEBB CITY: Bingo, 5:30 pm, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7630 and American Legion Post 322, 1000 N. Webb. Bingo starts at 6:30 PM and smoking and non-smoking rooms are available. Details: 417-673-1474, 417-434-7287. SUNDAY JOPLIN: Wind in the Willows, 2:30 PM, Black Box Theater, MSSU campus. Presented by MOSO Theater. Tickets: $ 15. Details: 417-625-3044. JOPLIN: Line Dance Lessons, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, 1801 W. Second. Cost: $ 5. Beginners and up. Details: 417-483-3077. JOPLIN: Singing first Sunday, 5pm, Forest Park Baptist Church, Range Line and Seventh. Details: 417-529-3655. MONDAY JOPLIN: Line Dance Lessons, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, 1801 W. Second. Cost: $ 5. Beginners and above welcome. Details: 417-483-3077. JOPLIN: Parkinson’s Disease Support Group, 3:30 p.m., Mercy Hospital Joplin, 100 Mercy Way. Details: 417-556-8760. JOPLIN: Tanglefooters Dance Club, 7:00 pm, 1802 W. Second. Coed ballroom dancing lessons followed by dance at 8.30pm. Details: [email protected] JOPLIN: JOMO Toastmasters meeting, 6 pm, St. Philips Episcopal Church, 706 S. Byers. For professional development and public speaking. Details: 417-388-3290. JOPLIN: Practice Joplin Table Tennis Club, 6 – 8.30 pm, 2202 S. Jackson in the former Joplin Senior Center. Open to all ages and skill levels. Details: 417-319-1441. JOPLIN: Gospel sing, 19 pm, Peoples Home Mission, 411 E. Ninth. Details: 417-624-7630, 417-438-4978. WEBB CITY: Take Off Pounds Sensibly Gathering, 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Central United Methodist Church, 5 S. Pennsylvania. The weigh-in starts at 4.30 pm. First meeting free, continuous meetings require membership. Details: 417-392-7356.

