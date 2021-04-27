Rockies vs. Giants – Match overview – April 26, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO – Giants manager Gabe Kapler usually stays about an hour after games to pick things unrelated to his club’s performance.

This time he really had nothing to investigate.

Anthony DeSclafani threw a three-hitter, Evan Longoria had a two-run double and an RBI single after sitting out with a sore left hamstring for three games, and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies 12-0 on Monday-evening.

It was nice to have a very well pitched game, a sharp play on the defense and to score some points, Kapler said. There is not much to complain about tonight. … What can be taken apart? The guys did a great job.

Mauricio Dubon drove in four runs and Buster Posey had a two-run homer between his four hits to give DeSclafani (2-0) all the run-support he needed and then some. The righthanded man struckout nine and walked one when the Giants took the ERA’s lead in the ERA at 2.81 in a game that ended in just 2 hours and 27 minutes.

I think a lot of things in this game are contagious, attacks are contagious, defense is contagious and I think pitching is too, Posey said. Someone goes out and has a nice outing and the next one wants to follow it. I think I saw some of that. Hopefully it is a wave we can keep riding on. It was fun to be a part of it.

DeSclafanis’ only other complete game in 130 big league starts was a four-hit shutout for Cincinnati in Arizona in August 2016.

I’m just going to notice, I had bird droppings on me earlier this week and I was like, you know what? It must be luck, and I think it was on display tonight, “DeSclafani said.” So I was happy.

San Francisco jumped to a quick 4-0 lead, got an RBI double by Posey and runscoring singles by Longoria and Darin Ruf along with a groundout by Alex Dickerson that brought in another run.

After Longoria’s hit in the second, he was lifted for a pinch runner to be careful with his leg. The Giants chased left-wing Austin Gomber (1-3) three batters later on consecutive walks with two outs, then continued to score.

Dubon greeted reliever Jhoulys Chacn with a three-run double to make it 9-0 and added a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

DeSclafani gave up three earned runs in his most recent outing after giving up two in his first three starts.

Longoria returned to the line-up for the first time since Thursday. Second baseman Wilmer Flores also played the day after he got an IV when he left the game in the third inning and wasn’t feeling well.

Gomber was tagged for nine runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings when the Rockies dropped to 0-7 on the road. Manager Bud Black said they would watch video to see if Gomber was giving away anything the Giants discovered.

A lot of the hits were just in the middle of the record, “Gomber said.” I think it was more about execution and putting myself in bad grades. They had a good game plan.

THE HOMERS OF POSEY

Posey has five home runs in April, his one-month high since hitting six in May 2017.

He made contact at home for the first time since September 24, 2019, including against Colorado, much to the delight of the 4,129 fans who braved the blustery, cool conditions. Posey, who opted out of the 2020 coronavirus-shortened season, has 27 career homers and 104 RBI in 148 games against Colorado.

ROCKIES CHANGES

Jeff Bridich, Rockies general manager for the seventh year, is stepping down, the team announced earlier in the day, saying the decision was a mutual agreement. The team will appoint an interim general manager for the remainder of the season before starting a search after the postseason.

Black planned to speak to his club before the series opener in San Francisco about his focus on playing.

Jeff tried every day to make us better, Black said. Jeff came in every day with an energy level ready to go. … He went after it.

THE TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: San Francisco is hopeful that SS Brandon Crawford will play Tuesday night. He was scratched on Saturday after missing time last week with a tension in his upper right rib cage. … FROM Mike Yastrzemski had an MRI exam Monday morning after he left Sunday’s game with a tight left side and the test result showed a very mild oblique strain, Kapler said. We are hopeful that he can avoid the IL. … RHP Reyes Moronta, who is eligible to come off the injured list due to an overused elbow, will provide live batting practice on Tuesday. It could be activated in Colorado next Monday. … RHP Tyler Beede, who had operated on Tommy John in March 2020, threw his first live BP and Kapler said it went great, with Beede throwing his curveball and switching for strikes. … RHP Johnny Cueto will throw bullpens on Wednesday and Saturday and a live BP session on Tuesday or Wednesday next week. Our first thought as to when he might start would be May 9, possibly the 10 or 11, Kapler said.

NEXT ONE

RHP Chi Chi Gonzlez (1-0, 3.00 ERA) starts the second game of the series for Colorado against RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 1.83).

