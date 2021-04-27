Did Cricket Australia make a mistake of not giving Pucovski the Cummins treatment?

If I’ve thought a lot about Cricket Australia’s contracts since yesterday as they related to the Test batsmen, the methodology is clear. I would think it is popular.

Do not give assurance to underperforming players. Treat them mean to keep them on their toes.

For whatever has been said, it is the clearest sign of disappointment over India’s summer loss.

Joe Burns has been dismissed and he should not have picked for the first two Tests given his form.

Matthew Wade is no longer in the planning. It shouldn’t have opened and it sped up, as we suspected back then, the end.

The selectors have a hand in these decisions, but in the end it is the players who did not make the runs.

Travis Head has not blossomed into the hoped-for Test batsman. Every time there was a decision about his position, he lost it. So no contract for him.

The mistake I think is that Will Pucovski is not coming into the fold.

There is a powerful case study in the form of Pat Cummins.

Australia got a taste for his tremendous talent and potential as a teenager. When it all went wrong due to an injury, Cricket Australia was on Cummins’s shoulder.

They took away all the stress and haste with a constant contract when there was no chance of a return to the field.

It was an investment in the future with enormous insight. Cummins was cherished and cared for and appreciated.

And now he is the country’s number one cricketer and the nations next Test captain in anticipation.

Pucovski is not an easy case. He is a wonderful talent, a rare commodity.

He’s had all kinds of accidents with a concussion. He owned and shared his struggles.

He has never been very lucky, as evidenced by the darning shoulder he now takes care of. He belongs to a new generation in this age of vulnerability.

If there was one active in the entire Australian cricket landscape in which Id invested, it would be Will Pucovski.

I made him feel wanted and cared for. I give him confidence that he is his great ally at the age of 23. I fill it with visions of what the future holds and its place in it.

I treat him exactly like Pat Cummins was.

The old-fashioned approach to contracts is justified and current. They got Pucovski’s decision wrong.