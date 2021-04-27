Madden Stream Picks: Top DraftKings Fantasy Football DFS Goals, Values ​​for April 27

The DraftKings Dream Stream is ready to spice up your Tuesday night with some fanciful soccer goodness from the three Madden 21 sims on the featured classic slate, which kicks off at 6pm ET. The first matchup is an AFC South division clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans. In prime time at 8:00 p.m. ET, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Washington Football Team, and the Buffalo Bills head west to meet the San Francisco 49ers in the nightcap, which starts at 10:00 p.m. ET. Each of the six teams offers some intriguing DFS options, so check out my favorite plays below.

You can get all gameplay details on it Madden Streams information page and dive into the full depth chart for each team.

Quarterback

Stud

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, $ 7,700 Watson is head and shoulders above the rest of the QB options played on this slate for its consistent production of double threats and very favorable matchup. In his 68 sims, Watson has thrown 97 touchdowns and added 27 extra scores on the ground with an average of 198.5 passing yards and 71.0 rushing yards per sim. He had 20.48, 17.62 and 30.02 DKFP in his three previous games against the Jags and had over 20 DKFP in eight of his past nine.

Other option Josh Allen ($ 7,100)

Value

Dwayne Haskins Jr., Washington Football Team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $ 5,300 Since these Madden 21 sims are using the week 1 ratings, Haskins is much better at these sims than he proved to be over the season, while the secondary Bucs is much worse. Haskins threw for 316 yards, three touchdowns and DKFP 27.64 in his first Madden 21 sim against the Bucs and has a sneaky ceiling of just over $ 5K. It allows you to stack stars in the rest of your selection, while still bringing a decent ceiling yourself.

Other option Gardner Minshew II ($ 5,400)

Run back

Stud

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills, $ 7,500 Mostert is a force in these sims as the workhorse of the 49ers RB. He’s added more than 100 rushing yards in four straights and 100 receiving yards in two of those games to achieve the rare double bonus. He had over 43 DKFP in three consecutive sims and also had a monster game with 58.2 DKFP in his most recent matchup with the Bills. He ran 237 yards and three touchdowns in that game and has another immensely high ceiling in this rematch.

Other options Chris Thompson ($ 6,200)

Value

Duke Johnson, Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars$ 4,800 Duke Johnson is the Texans’ third downback and has had multiple catches in six of his past seven games. He had four catches for DKFP 8.8 in his most recent matchup with the Jaguars after posting DKFP 9.9 and a touchdown in his first matchup against them. He has more than 10 DKFP in four of his past seven games.

Other option LeSean McCoy ($ 5,000)

Wide receiver

Stud

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, $ 6,300 While Washington’s defense was generally solid, the defense struggled with slot WRs, which works well for Godwin, who comes in red hot. He has at least six catches in four consecutive sims and has at least 9.0 DKFP in each of his past seven games, while averaging 17.1 DKFP during that run.

Other option DJ Chark Jr. ($ 6,700), Brandin Cooks ($ 5,600)

Value

Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, $ 4,600 Westbrook is the Jaguars WR2 and primary slot option and has been very prolific, averaging 3.7 catches for 48.1 yards per sim. Since moving into those roles, he had 18.3 and 11.8 DKFP in his two encounters with the Texans, whose secondary was a favorable match for WR during Madden 21.

Scotty Miller, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, $ 3,600 Miller has a high ceiling for this spot wage as the Bucs WR3. He only had one catch in his first meeting with Washington, but has at least three catches in five of his past seven games, averaging exactly 3.0 catches for 42.5 yards per game.

Other options Deebo Samuel ($ 5,500), Will Fuller V ($ 5,100), Kendrick Bourne ($ 4,400)

Tight ending

Stud

Jeremy Sprinkle, Washington Football Team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $ 4,400 Despite George Kittle ($ 5,200) since I have much better ratings, I prefer Sprinkles matchup and consistency at almost $ 1K cheaper. Sprinkle had 10 catches, 135 yards and 26.5 DKFP in his previous sim against the Bucs and has averaged 4.0 catches for 44.9 yards per game, while scoring 25 touchdowns in 68 sims.

Other option George Kittle ($ 5,200)

Value

Tyler Eifert, Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, $ 4,100 Eifert has been another stable, reliable TE and is in a great match too. He had at least four catches in each of his three previous sims against the Texans and produced 13.1, 8.6 and 9.0 DKFP. His high PPR volume has helped him catch a total of 299 in his 67 sims, and he should blow past 300 in this matchup.

DST

Stud

Washington Football Team DST vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $ 3,200 This should be a prime spot for the football teams’ elite pass rush against a stationary pocket passer. Washington’s defense has 150 sacks in 70 sims and forced 48 turnovers, resulting in nine defensive touchdowns and an average of 6.0 DKFP per sim.

Value

Jaguars DST at Houston Texans, $ 2,700 If you go cheap at DST, go all the way down and grab Jacksonville, which actually has quite a match as Watson can be revenue sensitive in these sims. The Jags have achieved a score of 5.0 DKFP and 15.0 DKFP in their past five sims, so there’s an upside for fliers to consider.

