LaGrange Tennis Teams Visit North Oconee – LaGrange Daily News





Through KEVIN ECKLEBERRY Daily news It’s a road trip for the LaGrange High tennis teams. Last week, the Lady Grangers and Grangers won their games in the second round to advance to the third round of the AAAA class playoffs. On Tuesday, both LaGrange teams will be in North Oconee to keep their seasons alive, but the challenge is great. The North Oconees teams have won numerous state championships over the years. In fact, the North Oconees boys’ team has won the past two class AAAA state titles and won everything in 2018 and 2019, while the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. The North Oconee girls’ team, meanwhile, finished second in the 2019 state tournament after winning three consecutive titles from 2016 to 2018. The girls’ team at LaGranges kept the season going with a 5-0 win over Thomas Country Central. It’s been a spectacular season for the Lady Grangers (17-3), who have won the JekyllJam, the Granger Invitational, the Region 2 AAAA tournament and now a game in the state playoffs. One of LaGranges’ losses fell to Columbus, and it avenged that setback about a month later to win the region title. It’s been a really good ride, said LaGrange head coach Kenny Moore. We lost three games, and all three games were in a 24-hour period. We lost two here after Columbus. That is it. It’s just been a fun year. LaGranges singles players are Sydney Edelson, Annie Pauley and Adeline Lanier, and the doubles teams are Ella Island and Wone Mi Oh, and Maddie Nolen and Sophie Nix. It was also a special season for the Grangers (14-5), who have won a regional championship as they hit the last eight of the state playoffs. Like the Lady Grangers, the Grangers also lost to Columbus in the regular season before winning the rematch in the region tournament. It was great, especially since this was the first time we’ve won a region in the last four years, said Baker Skinner, who teams up with fellow senior Yongjin Shin at number one in doubles. That made everything so much better. Even though we personally didn’t win our game, the championship was great, and not ending our season and being able to play was great. Pierce Manning, Wesley Minicozzi and Greg Terry get it together in singles for LaGrange, and the doubles teams are Skinner and Shin, and Towson Partin and Trace Smith.

